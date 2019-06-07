Vox has so much to be proud of these days. But their finest accomplishment in recent memory has got to be their campaign, led by Marxist thug Carlos Maza, to deplatform anyone who happens to express hate speech, aka speech they don’t like. Thanks to their brave crusade, not even history teachers are immune from the Great YouTube Purge of 2019.

For those of you who don’t realize how important what Vox is doing actually is, editor in chief Lauren Williams and head of video Joe Posner have written a letter to YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki to explain it:

Williams and Posner aren’t messing around. No, really. They aren’t. They sound like they’re fully prepared to go to war over this:

To Carlos, us, and many of your creators and users, this behavior is in clear violation of your company’s community guidelines. YouTube’s harassment policy states that “content that makes hurtful and negative personal comments/videos about another person” will be removed from the platform. Your hate speech policy states, “We remove content promoting violence or hatred against individuals or groups based on” race, sexual orientation, and many other protected attributes.

To YouTube, however, Crowder’s behavior — while worthy of demonetization — is not in violation of these policies, as long as the offending language is not “the primary purpose” of a video. If the repeated harassment in these videos doesn’t cross the line by YouTube’s standards, then your line needs to be moved. Without a serious change to YouTube’s interpretation of its standards, Crowder is free to continue to make videos where he hurls slurs at journalists and creators, who will then keep getting hit with the same sort of harassment, invective, and dangerous leaking of personal information that Carlos has continued to experience from Crowder’s fans.

The suggestion implicit in YouTube’s inaction is that this harassment is simply the cost of doing business for a gay person of color on your platform. That is unacceptable to us. It should be unacceptable to you too.

We’d like to think that YouTube would look at these not-so-thinly-veiled threats and tell Vox to eff on off back to their safe space. But if YouTube has shown us anything over the past several days, it’s that when it comes to standing up to the Outrage Mob, YouTube’s apparently got Jell-O for a backbone.

Meanwhile, Williams and Posner’s letter is not just thuggish garbage; it’s also an exercise in brazen dishonesty. Ben Shapiro is calling them out on it:

Carlos Maza has been ranting and raving almost nonstop all week — and, it should be noted, blocking any voice that calls him out on it.

Free speech for me, but not for thee. This is what Carlos Maza and Vox are advocating. You’re damn right it’s alarming.

It’s gross.

The mask hasn’t just slipped; it’s crashed to the floor and shattered.

Caving to the Outrage Mob has never once appeased the Outrage Mob; it’s only made their bloodlust stronger.

The ball’s in your court, YouTube et al. Drop it at your own peril.

