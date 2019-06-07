Vox has so much to be proud of these days. But their finest accomplishment in recent memory has got to be their campaign, led by Marxist thug Carlos Maza, to deplatform anyone who happens to express hate speech, aka speech they don’t like. Thanks to their brave crusade, not even history teachers are immune from the Great YouTube Purge of 2019.

For those of you who don’t realize how important what Vox is doing actually is, editor in chief Lauren Williams and head of video Joe Posner have written a letter to YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki to explain it:

Dear @SusanWojcicki and @YouTube, you're going to need to change more than your logo to a rainbow for pride month. https://t.co/AVhc36W8cX — joe posner (@joeposner) June 7, 2019

Williams and Posner aren’t messing around. No, really. They aren’t. They sound like they’re fully prepared to go to war over this:

To Carlos, us, and many of your creators and users, this behavior is in clear violation of your company’s community guidelines. YouTube’s harassment policy states that “content that makes hurtful and negative personal comments/videos about another person” will be removed from the platform. Your hate speech policy states, “We remove content promoting violence or hatred against individuals or groups based on” race, sexual orientation, and many other protected attributes. To YouTube, however, Crowder’s behavior — while worthy of demonetization — is not in violation of these policies, as long as the offending language is not “the primary purpose” of a video. If the repeated harassment in these videos doesn’t cross the line by YouTube’s standards, then your line needs to be moved. Without a serious change to YouTube’s interpretation of its standards, Crowder is free to continue to make videos where he hurls slurs at journalists and creators, who will then keep getting hit with the same sort of harassment, invective, and dangerous leaking of personal information that Carlos has continued to experience from Crowder’s fans. The suggestion implicit in YouTube’s inaction is that this harassment is simply the cost of doing business for a gay person of color on your platform. That is unacceptable to us. It should be unacceptable to you too.

We’d like to think that YouTube would look at these not-so-thinly-veiled threats and tell Vox to eff on off back to their safe space. But if YouTube has shown us anything over the past several days, it’s that when it comes to standing up to the Outrage Mob, YouTube’s apparently got Jell-O for a backbone.

Meanwhile, Williams and Posner’s letter is not just thuggish garbage; it’s also an exercise in brazen dishonesty. Ben Shapiro is calling them out on it:

This, right here, from @voxdotcom EIC Lauren Williams and Head of Video Joe Posner, is a vile lie. Maza has not been silenced in any way. The only people seeking to silence are those who demand Crowder be deplatformed because Maza's precious feelings were supposedly hurt. pic.twitter.com/ryS4J70xc9 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 7, 2019

Carlos Maza has been ranting and raving almost nonstop all week — and, it should be noted, blocking any voice that calls him out on it.

Silenced? Other than WWII, I feel like he’s thing I’ve seen in my timeline all week. https://t.co/pTv3FVjdcU — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) June 7, 2019

Maza silenced? His twitter feed (full of absolute identity politics garbage) proves everything but… — Bobby Rickard (@purerickard649) June 7, 2019

By "silenced" they mean he reached out to every single media colleague he knew from his MMFA days to report only his side of the story. — Shane Styles (@shaner5000) June 7, 2019

To "protect historically marginalized groups" isn't the same thing as empowering them to be assassins and spoiled crybabies using blogs as poop slingshots, which is what Maza is doing. — Art Tavana (@arttavana) June 7, 2019

So historically marginalized is the new code words for special untouchable class who's feelings are easily hurt but have no problem attacking others. Left or right this trend should be alarming! — Dirty Centrist (@tonyt94044) June 7, 2019

Free speech for me, but not for thee. This is what Carlos Maza and Vox are advocating. You’re damn right it’s alarming.

This entire letter from Vox leadership is pathetic and ridiculous. https://t.co/QArM7CAGD5 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 7, 2019

.@voxdotcom is now Media Matters with a veneer of journalism. Take that into account when reading their stuff. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 7, 2019

It’s gross.

This is a foundational belief on the left that simply knowing certain views exist and could potentially trigger 'historically marginalized groups,' they argue members of said groups will avoid all engagement to protect themselves from 'harassment.' Yet its never manifested. — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) June 7, 2019

This is an absolute distortion of reality Wtf is actually going on with the left? More extreme every day and their authoritarianism is showing — JE Mind Prick (@JedEYEMindPrick) June 7, 2019

The mask hasn’t just slipped; it’s crashed to the floor and shattered.

Re: that absurd @voxdotcom letter calling on YouTube to deplatform @scrowder, advertisers should also note that Media Matters-style activists masquerading as journalists who call advertisers for comment on conservatives aren't interested in a story. They're astroturfing boycotts. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 7, 2019

This applies to @voxdotcom, @HuffPost, @buzzfeednews and a wide variety of other pseudo-journalistic entities that see it as their mission to destroy the profit motive for conservative shows by attacking advertisers who advertise on a wide variety of programming. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 7, 2019

These pseudojournalists know full well that advertisers don't endorse every message on every program upon which they advertise. But they manufacture the specter of secondary boycotts that never take place to frighten advertisers into submission. It's disgusting, and it's common. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 7, 2019

It's the reason they won't call advertisers for Joy Reid to ask whether they will continue to advertise on her show, but they will reliably call advertisers for @IngrahamAngle and @TuckerCarlson for comment on their nightly programs. It's all a gross attempt to shut down voices. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 7, 2019

They're not policing the public square for bad actors. They're policing it for conservatives, and then using whatever brickbat is available to club advertisers — and the shows that benefit from advertising revenue — into submission. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 7, 2019

You know how this all stops? By advertisers and platforms just saying "no." That's all it takes. All they have to do is say that they don't agree with or even like all the stuff they advertise on or that is posted, but they endorse open platforms and differences of opinion. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 7, 2019

Caving to the Outrage Mob has never once appeased the Outrage Mob; it’s only made their bloodlust stronger.

It would work, and all this nonsense would end. Because here's the truth: not one of these astroturfed boycotts by pseudojournalists has ever resulted in serious financial damage for an advertiser or platform. Not one. Often, the publicity has resulted in BIGGER revenue. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 7, 2019

See, e.g., Chick-Fil-A — or, on the Left, see Nike. The best way to stop this vicious cycle is for those with the power (advertisers and platforms) to simply refuse to play this idiotic game. /END — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 7, 2019

The ball’s in your court, YouTube et al. Drop it at your own peril.