You know, we’re starting to get the feeling that the Dyke March has an anti-Semitism problem:

DC Dyke March Bans Jewish, Israeli Symbolshttps://t.co/hBV3rbbhUm — The Forward (@jdforward) June 6, 2019

D.C. Gay Pride March Bans Israeli Flags, Allows Palestinian Ones https://t.co/LiDCmK9Ybd — Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) June 6, 2019

More from the Forward:

The march will also ban “nationalist symbols,” including flags that represent what event organizer Yael Horowitz called “nations that have specific oppressive tendencies.” “This includes Israeli flags, as well as flags that resemble Israeli flags, such as a pride flag with a Star of David in the middle,” march organizer Rae Gaines — who is herself Jewish and a member of the left-wing Jewish group IfNotNow — wrote via Facebook Messenger to would-be participant A.J. Campbell, the founder of the lesbian Jewish group Nice Jewish Girls. American flags aren’t welcome either, but a Palestinian flag would be accepted, Gaines told the Forward. “The issue [with the Jewish Pride flag] is where the Star of David is positioned in a way that looks like an Israeli flag, it creates an unsafe space,” she said. “It really is a shame that Israel took this symbol of Judaism and turned it into this nationalist symbol….I understand the Jewish pride flag is a symbol that a lot of Jews have come to embrace, but there are so many other Jewish symbols that we can use to express our Judaism, like a Star of David [on a necklace], like a yarmulke, a tallit.

Creating an inclusive safe space for everyone to show their pride by targeting proud LGBTQ Jews. Now that’s woke!

What a time to be alive.

Idk why theyd wana piss off the people who control the money, weather, and government but ok https://t.co/mzKEMjKFDy — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair 🦥 (@senatorshoshana) June 6, 2019

Heh.

In all seriousness, though, this is majorly effed up.

(DC Dyke March meeting)

"So we'll ban Israeli flags, since Israel has the best gay rights record in the Middle East." "Correct. We'll allow Palestinian ones though, since we would go to prison in Gaza." "Makes sense." "Yes, very intersectional of us." — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) June 6, 2019

Apparently no one told the @dcdykemarch organizers that Palestinan officials oppress their own people; criminalize the sale of land to Jews; Oh! and they throw gay people off buildings. https://t.co/E3CefIMdF9 pic.twitter.com/GBdP9QzcL2 — Alex VanNess (@thealexvanness) June 6, 2019

Banning the flag of the Middle East’s only safe space for the LGBTQ community seems like the wrong approach to LGBT pride, but what do we know?

Well of course, gay people in Israel have full rights, and in Gaza they don't, so this makes complete sense. Oh..it really doesn't. — Rachel 🐶💙🇺🇸 (@RaychelTania) June 6, 2019

Up front about their antisemitism. https://t.co/5WsxNg4qds — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) June 6, 2019

They’re definitely letting their anti-Semitic flag fly.

I am a lesbian who has spent much of my career fighting for the equal dignity of LGBTQ people. I am also Jewish. My client Edie Windsor, who helped to win marriage equality nationwide, was also Jewish. So was her spouse, Thea Spyer. This ban is so wrong. https://t.co/BuShzLxOPx — Robbie Kaplan (@kaplanrobbie) June 6, 2019

Excluding the lawyer who won Windsor from your pride march to own the Jews — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) June 6, 2019

Inclusive AF.