You know, we’re starting to get the feeling that the Dyke March has an anti-Semitism problem:

More from the Forward:

The march will also ban “nationalist symbols,” including flags that represent what event organizer Yael Horowitz called “nations that have specific oppressive tendencies.”

“This includes Israeli flags, as well as flags that resemble Israeli flags, such as a pride flag with a Star of David in the middle,” march organizer Rae Gaines — who is herself Jewish and a member of the left-wing Jewish group IfNotNow — wrote via Facebook Messenger to would-be participant A.J. Campbell, the founder of the lesbian Jewish group Nice Jewish Girls.

American flags aren’t welcome either, but a Palestinian flag would be accepted, Gaines told the Forward.

“The issue [with the Jewish Pride flag] is where the Star of David is positioned in a way that looks like an Israeli flag, it creates an unsafe space,” she said. “It really is a shame that Israel took this symbol of Judaism and turned it into this nationalist symbol….I understand the Jewish pride flag is a symbol that a lot of Jews have come to embrace, but there are so many other Jewish symbols that we can use to express our Judaism, like a Star of David [on a necklace], like a yarmulke, a tallit.

Creating an inclusive safe space for everyone to show their pride by targeting proud LGBTQ Jews. Now that’s woke!

What a time to be alive.

Heh.

In all seriousness, though, this is majorly effed up.

Banning the flag of the Middle East’s only safe space for the LGBTQ community seems like the wrong approach to LGBT pride, but what do we know?

They’re definitely letting their anti-Semitic flag fly.

Inclusive AF.

