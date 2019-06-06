As Twitchy told you, Twitter is pleased to unveil their new and improved safety guidelines that will totally clear up any confusion and lead to a safer, more enjoyable experience for all.

Rules should be easy to understand. We heard you, ours weren’t. We updated, reordered, and shortened them, so you can know what’s not allowed on Twitter. Click through this thread for all our rules, and read our blog to learn more. https://t.co/d5GJp8urMV — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) June 6, 2019

Today we're excited to announce a complete overhaul of the Twitter Rules, along with refreshed help center pages that provide more detailed info. In 280 characters or less, each rule clearly describes exactly what is not allowed on Twitter. Check it out! https://t.co/rnUscxD5SZ — Del Harvey (@delbius) June 6, 2019

Those guidelines don’t actually clear anything up. In fact, they raise more questions than answers. Questions like this, in fact:

Thanks so much for this update and easy clarification. Quick question, does this tweet qualify as a violation under new guidelines? https://t.co/uQUi1ndyMS — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) June 6, 2019

Well, let’s see:

Milkshake them all. Humiliate them at every turn. Make them dread public organizing. https://t.co/myrCSv07Dx pic.twitter.com/7dozYzJoAl — Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) May 21, 2019

Gee, Twitter, that doesn’t sound very inclusive or safe.

Thank you for making twitter a safer place for everyone…. Real quick does call for violence, like this tweet from @gaywonk, go against your guide lines? Thanks in advance for your response.https://t.co/UDJzI69gCs — Bob Malak (@bob_malak) June 6, 2019

Carlos’ mentions are probably blowing up again. Poor guy.

I kind of feel like these might be a problem regarding new guidelines about patterns of abuse. Anyway, thanks for your time Del. Appreciate any feedback. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) June 6, 2019

We, too, would appreciate any feedback.

In the meantime, we have no choice but to be proactive and help Twitter enforce these very important and safe guidelines.

Carlos is a menace. Clearly he’s got to go. Our safety depends on it.

I feel unsafe, and @gaywonk is directly responsible. I demand that @TwitterSafety take action against this man. pic.twitter.com/5Mvcbl6lkY — Some guy tweeted something 🤷🏻‍♂️ (@jtLOL) June 6, 2019

Reported for violating Twitter's terms of service. Sorry, that's how this works now. https://t.co/XziAsptqVF pic.twitter.com/boT25pRZz6 — Some guy tweeted something 🤷🏻‍♂️ (@jtLOL) June 6, 2019

We’re just following the rules.