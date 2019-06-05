As Twitchy told you, Vox bully Carlos Maza is still not satisfied after YouTube demonetized Steven Crowder’s channel. Maza’s getting hammered over that, as well as over his initial campaign to get Crowder deplatformed.

And Media Matters editor at large Parker Molloy would like all of us to know what a difficult time this has been for Maza:

His mentions right now. JFC. 🤦🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/qvGiYAZ9I0 — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) June 5, 2019

Every time YouTube weighs in, a new wave of angry tweets comes in aimed at him. Guys, at this point you’re really just not helping anyone. — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) June 5, 2019

Awww.

I hope he has a good support system and turns off notifications — JT (@jatatisa) June 5, 2019

Yes, he really could use all the support he can get. Lord knows men who openly advocate violence against ideological opponents have feelings, too.

Good thing he’s got thick skin — Bob Malak (@bob_malak) June 5, 2019

He’ll be fine. He’s got some of the thickest skin I’ve ever seen — rebel millennial (@patriotic_giant) June 5, 2019

Not thick enough, apparently:

So, I have pretty thick skin when it comes to online harassment, but something has been really bothering me. — Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) May 31, 2019

Poor fella.

Maybe we should milkshake them all — Alexandria Ocasio Cortez fake (@OcasioFor) June 5, 2019

That’s probably what Molloy and Maza have in mind.

*whispers* (maybe he can just ignore it) https://t.co/sif9VaL71w — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) June 5, 2019

Victimhood is currency and must be generated constantly. — Some guy tweeted something 🤷🏻‍♂️ (@jtLOL) June 5, 2019