As Twitchy told you, Vox bully Carlos Maza is still not satisfied after YouTube demonetized Steven Crowder’s channel. Maza’s getting hammered over that, as well as over his initial campaign to get Crowder deplatformed.

And Media Matters editor at large Parker Molloy would like all of us to know what a difficult time this has been for Maza:

Awww.



Yes, he really could use all the support he can get. Lord knows men who openly advocate violence against ideological opponents have feelings, too.

Not thick enough, apparently:

Poor fella.

That’s probably what Molloy and Maza have in mind.

