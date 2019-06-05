As Twitchy told you yesterday, Joe Biden’s campaign got busted for plagiarizing multiple sources for his big, bold climate plan.

Before we proceed, you might want to sit down and prepare yourself for the shock that will come with learning that the plagiarism wasn’t limited to his climate policy:

Joe Biden: Serial plagiarist. Less than 24 hours after it was exposed that Biden plagiarized his climate plan, The Washington Post caught him plagiarizing his education plan too.https://t.co/PLQOg3aXze — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 5, 2019

Joe Biden's campaign also used identical language from an education policy publication for its education plan. After The Washington Post contacted the campaign about the sentence, it added a link to the institute’s publication.https://t.co/ni9tzYPD5X pic.twitter.com/AFsRcffxeE — Matt Viser (@mviser) June 5, 2019

More from the Washington Post:

In the case of his education policy, Biden used a sentence word for word from an education policy publication from the group XQ Institute. “Students who participate in high-quality career and technical education are more likely to graduate, earn industry credentials, enroll in college, and have higher rates of employment and higher earnings,” the sentence read. The institute did not immediately respond to requests for comment, and the Biden campaign declined a request for comment on the education policy passage. After The Washington Post contacted the campaign about the sentence, it added a link to the institute’s publication.

Anyone else notice a pattern here?

Joe Biden wasn't just plagiarizing his climate plan, he also plagiarized his education plan. This is a pattern from Joe Biden that dates back to his time when he was in law school at Syracuse. Biden plagiarized during his failed '88 campaign and now he is doing it again. https://t.co/g0RnZtvZQf — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 5, 2019

Repeat plagiarizer Joe Biden has reached Syracuse's Level 3 violation. (Biden plagiarized while attending law school at Syracuse.) Consequences include: "Expulsion with permanent transcript notation indicating that expulsion resulted from an academic integrity violation." pic.twitter.com/H7tQPBQBxd — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 5, 2019

Decades later, and Uncle Joe still hasn’t learned his lesson.

They’re only making it worse. This was laziness. — pedalhard (@Cycling1339) June 5, 2019

After his history why does this happen again? Hire some smarter people Joe. You’re better than this. — Barry Shott (@barrons72) June 5, 2019

Maybe he’s not, though.

Hasn’t he been plagiarizing since the 80s? That’s what derailed last campaign. Lol idiot. — Mr._Consuelo (@mr_consuelo_) June 5, 2019

When @SyracuseU lets you copy five pages of a 15 page paper from a published law review you think you can get away with this stuff for life. https://t.co/JPeujJwJo0 — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) June 5, 2019

***

Related:

‘You’re literally a reporter’! Politico senior writer makes excuses for Joe Biden’s plagiarism because Real Journalism