You don’t have to like or agree with Steven Crowder to know that Carlos Maza et al.’s efforts to deplatform him are not how free speech works. After YouTube announced today that they were demonetizing Crowder’s channel, Ben Shapiro — who has defended plenty of speech he disagrees with — went on a tear:

The “standard” seems to be “hate speech is any speech I don’t like.” Which is a pretty lousy excuse for a standard. Double standards seem to be the only standards the Outrage Brigade is interested in:

Here’s a start:

If YouTube’s going to crack down on so-called “egregious actions,” that’s fine. But they’d better be able to explain why “egregious actions” are only egregious when conservatives do them.

