A lot of the people criticizing YouTube today for demonetizing Steven Crowder’s channel are pointing to late-night hosts’ own nasty work, which for some reason hasn’t been targeted by the lefty outrage mob for similar punishment.

.@TeamYouTube made the right decision. If they banned us, they'd have to ban.. pic.twitter.com/hyNK3PhhHU — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) June 5, 2019

On that note, Dana Loesch has a question for YouTube as well:

Hey @YouTube , does Colbert’s video skit of me getting shot violate your standards also or are you only specifically demonetizing conservatives? https://t.co/Kq1J7QybKC https://t.co/WjxyX8PPhB — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 5, 2019

Here’s a refresher, for those of you who missed it the first time around:

We’re no experts or anything, but that seems at least as “egregious” as some of Crowder’s alleged “egregious actions.”

You've demonetized accounts for less, @YouTube — Valeria, the Younger (@valeria_younger) June 5, 2019

Notice Loesch isn’t calling for Colbert’s head on a pike. But she does deserve an answer from the YouTube speech police.

Yes, @TeamYouTube, I think a lot of us would like to know the answer to this. #VoxAdpocalypse https://t.co/J5PlcjWymK — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) June 5, 2019

The thing is, we probably already do.

We all know the answer. — Paul C Taylor (@PaulCTaylor3) June 5, 2019