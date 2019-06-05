A lot of the people criticizing YouTube today for demonetizing Steven Crowder’s channel are pointing to late-night hosts’ own nasty work, which for some reason hasn’t been targeted by the lefty outrage mob for similar punishment.
.@TeamYouTube made the right decision. If they banned us, they'd have to ban.. pic.twitter.com/hyNK3PhhHU
— Steven Crowder (@scrowder) June 5, 2019
On that note, Dana Loesch has a question for YouTube as well:
Hey @YouTube , does Colbert’s video skit of me getting shot violate your standards also or are you only specifically demonetizing conservatives? https://t.co/Kq1J7QybKC https://t.co/WjxyX8PPhB
— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 5, 2019
cc @TeamYouTube https://t.co/3HwKAOrRk5
— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 5, 2019
Here’s a refresher, for those of you who missed it the first time around:
We’re no experts or anything, but that seems at least as “egregious” as some of Crowder’s alleged “egregious actions.”
You've demonetized accounts for less, @YouTube
— Valeria, the Younger (@valeria_younger) June 5, 2019
Notice Loesch isn’t calling for Colbert’s head on a pike. But she does deserve an answer from the YouTube speech police.
Yes, @TeamYouTube, I think a lot of us would like to know the answer to this. #VoxAdpocalypse https://t.co/J5PlcjWymK
— Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) June 5, 2019
The thing is, we probably already do.
We all know the answer.
— Paul C Taylor (@PaulCTaylor3) June 5, 2019
"Dear Mrs. Loesch:
Thanks for your inquiry. Yes, we are only specifically demonetizing conservatives.
Warm Regards,
YouTube Safety Coordinators"
— Dave Cooperman (@comicdavecooper) June 5, 2019