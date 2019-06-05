A lot of the people criticizing YouTube today for demonetizing Steven Crowder’s channel are pointing to late-night hosts’ own nasty work, which for some reason hasn’t been targeted by the lefty outrage mob for similar punishment.

On that note, Dana Loesch has a question for YouTube as well:

Here’s a refresher, for those of you who missed it the first time around:

We’re no experts or anything, but that seems at least as “egregious” as some of Crowder’s alleged “egregious actions.”

Notice Loesch isn’t calling for Colbert’s head on a pike. But she does deserve an answer from the YouTube speech police.

The thing is, we probably already do.

