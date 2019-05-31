As Twitchy told you, Barack Obama was in Brazil this week, where he took the opportunity to lie to Brazilians about U.S. policy regarding guns:

Obama tells Brazil crowd: "Some of you may be aware our gun laws in the United States don’t make much sense. Anybody can buy any weapon any time — without much if any regulation, they can buy it over the Internet, they can buy machine guns." pic.twitter.com/MFFTgaFwLS — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 31, 2019

Plenty of people called Obama out on his brazen, bald-faced lies, but were they being too hard on him? As Federalist writer Kate Hyde points out, Obama may actually be basing at least one of his outrageous claims on personal experience:

“Heck, they can just buy one from my wingman Eric Holder haha” https://t.co/Cqy1PulBWe — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) May 31, 2019

