Barack Obama was in Brazil this week, and the topic of guns came up during one of his appearances. You can probably guess what happened next:

Obama tells Brazil crowd: "Some of you may be aware our gun laws in the United States don’t make much sense. Anybody can buy any weapon any time — without much if any regulation, they can buy it over the Internet, they can buy machine guns." pic.twitter.com/MFFTgaFwLS — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 31, 2019

Obama blatantly lies to the people of Brazil. You can buy any gun at any time on the internet. EVEN MACHINEGUNS! pic.twitter.com/PhBY54g7d8 — MrM1S (@MrM1S2) May 31, 2019

BS detectors began to overheat immediately:

Literally everything Obama says here is false. https://t.co/zObvw0HUgf — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 31, 2019

President “if you like your plan you can keep it” would never lie! *Eye roll*

There's a rich irony in Obama lying about American gun laws while speaking in Brazil; a country with very restrictive gun control laws and a homicide rate about 5 times that of the U.S. https://t.co/V3QXgN4UF7 — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) May 31, 2019

Bingo! Obama, of course, didn’t bother to spell any of that out for his audience.

That’s what he does best. — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) May 31, 2019

These are lies. Sure, you can buy machine guns ILLEGALLY. But that's like saying, "Anyone can murder people in our country. It happens every single day." — Tea Party Barbie (@laurahollis61) May 31, 2019

Literally every part of this is an absolute lie. It's astonishing. https://t.co/hcxkVFP5tC — Jon Lustig (@jonlustig) May 31, 2019

Be right back guys. I just gotta pop down to the no-NICS machine gun corner store. Actually I'm feeling a little lazy. Maybe I can get Doordash to just bring me my brand new M240? — Regs (@r3gulations) May 31, 2019

Remember when liberals were upset Trump tweeted a joke about Joe Biden from Japan? "Politics is supposed to stop at the water's edge!" they cried. Obama flat-out lies about the country in Brazil and… #Crickets https://t.co/DrtaDdEb84 — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) May 31, 2019

This is false. All of it. https://t.co/vnORJKl29P — VA Republicans (@VAGOPCaucus) May 31, 2019

I really don’t understand why people blatantly lie like this. https://t.co/T0Gr7OWcJc — Aaron Abbott (@TheAbbottTake) May 31, 2019

This isn’t true a background check was run on me right on the spot when I went to buy my gun. if I didn’t pass the background check they would not have sold the gun to me. — Trevor Scott (@TheAllstar504) May 31, 2019

And people wonder why the rest of the world has no understanding of our gun laws. Zero of what he said is true in any way — Dave Gray (@docgray81) May 31, 2019

In other words:

Yep.

Imagine if the #FakeNews worked 24/7 to track and publicize every obama "lie" 🤔🤔🤔 https://t.co/60HLP3PUQT — No Agenda Shop (@noAgendaShop) May 31, 2019

Fortunately for the MSM they were in a restful hibernation for the eight years Obama was president, and that continues to this day as it pertains to any claims he makes.