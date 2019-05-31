Barack Obama was in Brazil this week, and the topic of guns came up during one of his appearances. You can probably guess what happened next:

BS detectors began to overheat immediately:

President “if you like your plan you can keep it” would never lie! *Eye roll*

Trending

Bingo! Obama, of course, didn’t bother to spell any of that out for his audience.

In other words:

Yep.

Fortunately for the MSM they were in a restful hibernation for the eight years Obama was president, and that continues to this day as it pertains to any claims he makes.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2nd AmendmentBarack Obamagun controlNRA