Medicare for All is a garbage idea, but one can make a pretty convincing argument that Kamala Harris has done the absolute worst when it comes to selling it to the American public.

For those of you who have managed to miss her embarrassing routine so far, last night, she added another flourish:

. @KamalaHarris talking up #MedicareForAll says 91% of doctors are already in the Medicare system & therefore you won't (likely) lose him/her in a single-payer plan –> "The odds on favorite is you will be able to keep your doctor." — David Catanese (@davecatanese) May 29, 2019

WTH is she talking about? https://t.co/RfeL1h4XuA — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 29, 2019

She has no idea. — Saving Ferris ⚕️ (@StreetDoc_67) May 29, 2019

She doesn't even know. — RyanAnderson (@RyanCreeperAnde) May 29, 2019

Omg, she has no idea what she’s talking about. 😮 pic.twitter.com/mkKakOlR1q — Nancy (@SameOldNancy) May 29, 2019

So basically, she’s a typical Democratic presidential candidate.

That’s not how this works. That’s not how any of this works. 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ — Jen (@TN_SmartGirl) May 29, 2019

@kamalaharris showing her absolute ignorance on acceptance of Medicare. While most doctors accept Medicare; they certainly don't desire it nor do they enjoy it, and if given the choice, they will see a private insurance patient above a Medicare patient almost every time. — RightHandMan (@RightHandManSJ) May 29, 2019

Except almost all of them also take private insurance, which would go away, along with its higher reimbursement rates. Unless you raise Medicare reimbursements, doctors will lose money and some may go out of business. — Matthew DesOrmeaux ⚜ (@authoridad) May 29, 2019

She's lying. Medicare only works – for patient and physician- if it is supplemented by secondary, private insurance plans. Drive the private plans out of business and doctors will retire in droves. And patients will suffer long waits to see many fewer doctors. — Ben Aksar (@BenAksar) May 29, 2019

The only things emptier than her head are her promises.

Have we heard that line before? — Carl Cottingham (@cottinghamcarl) May 29, 2019

I’ve seen this movie before…🤔 — David King (@kingdavidatx) May 29, 2019

Where have I heard this before… — Ryan Murphy (@rmurph525) May 29, 2019

Let’s see, where in the hell have I heard this before…? Give me a minute, I’ll think of it… — Rob Knox 🤘🏼 (@Negedex) May 29, 2019

Making a slight adjustment to Obama’s bull — Matt (@nflulrich17) May 29, 2019

Isn’t that what all Americans were promised on ACA and that didn’t happen — Christian Berle (@ChristianABerle) May 29, 2019

Best part…”I intend to keep this promise…”https://t.co/EEwmtqXk3S — PS (@Mini_But_Big) May 29, 2019

Pardon me if I dont trust any politician who says "if you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor." — 10% Genius (@kwinthorpe3) May 29, 2019

We aren’t stupid. Lies from democrats on keeping our doctors. Been there done that. — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) May 29, 2019

“Kamala, will I be able to keep my doctor?” pic.twitter.com/525Ej1zRsS — Sam Valley (@SamValley) May 29, 2019

"If you like your doctor you can keep your doctor" Who will fall for it again? — Mimi Chan (@borodostone) May 29, 2019

I feel like we’ve heard this before….. pic.twitter.com/hQMGEiTqSS — FeedJake14 (@FeedJake14) May 29, 2019