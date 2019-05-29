Medicare for All is a garbage idea, but one can make a pretty convincing argument that Kamala Harris has done the absolute worst when it comes to selling it to the American public.

For those of you who have managed to miss her embarrassing routine so far, last night, she added another flourish:

Uh …

So basically, she’s a typical Democratic presidential candidate.

The only things emptier than her head are her promises.

It’s coming to us …

We won’t. Pray that nobody else will, either.

Tags: doctorsKamala HarrisMedicaremedicare for allsingle payer