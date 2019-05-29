Looks like Alisyn Camerota’s been studying NPR’s “guidance about abortion.” Good thing, too, because she almost made a terrible mistake and embarrassed herself on national television today:

CNN's Alisyn Camerota refers to unborn as "children" before catching herself and calling it a fetus during combative interview with Indiana Attorney General pic.twitter.com/2U6HDuNpDa — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) May 29, 2019

Whew! That was a close one! She really dodged a bullet there.

wouldn't want to humanize the baby or anything like that — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) May 29, 2019

God forbid.

***

Related:

Sounds like Planned Parenthood fan Ruth Bader Ginsburg accidentally just drove a stake through the heart of the pro-abort argument