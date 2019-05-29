Looks like Alisyn Camerota’s been studying NPR’s “guidance about abortion.” Good thing, too, because she almost made a terrible mistake and embarrassed herself on national television today:

Trending

Whew! That was a close one! She really dodged a bullet there.

God forbid.

***

Related:

Sounds like Planned Parenthood fan Ruth Bader Ginsburg accidentally just drove a stake through the heart of the pro-abort argument

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: abortionAlisyn CamerotaChildchildrenCNNCurtis HillFetusIndianaunborn