As Twitchy told you earlier, Justice Clarence Thomas said what very few on the pro-abort side are willing to admit: that abortion has been and will continue to be “a tool of
eugenic manipulation.” Planned Parenthood was founded by a racist eugenicist and operates to this day to make Margaret Sanger’s disgusting, despicable vision a reality.

No surprise that Ruth Bader Ginsburg would choose to ignore Thomas’ points. She appears to be working to keep Sanger’s vision alive, herself. And she’ll play any semantic games she needs to in order to get the job done:

First of all, calling abortion a “constitutionally protected right” seems pretty disingenuous, particularly if you’re a Supreme Court justice. But setting that aside, what’s all this about a woman who aborts her unborn child not being a mother?

Perhaps you should.

That’s interesting, isn’t it?

Which is it, pro-aborts? You can’t have it both ways.

