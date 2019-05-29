As Twitchy told you earlier, Robert Mueller’s statement failed to deliver the knockout punch to Donald Trump that the Resistance was hoping for. So it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that Trump’s making the most of it:

Nothing changes from the Mueller Report. There was insufficient evidence and therefore, in our Country, a person is innocent. The case is closed! Thank you. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2019

But CNN’s John Berman isn’t ready to give up the fight just yet:

Exactly and specifically what Mueller did NOT say. https://t.co/QO056mSbd8 — John Berman (@JohnBerman) May 29, 2019

What did Mueller say, John, that has you so convinced that Trump’s tweet is incorrect?

If he had the evidence, Mueller could have identified criminal conduct & *recommended* charges, then let DOJ decide whether OLC guidance would or would not permit those charges being filed against a sitting POTUS. Instead, he decided not to recommend anything. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) May 29, 2019

Exactly right. If Mueller was never going to be able to find obstruction of justice because of DOJ policy, then what was the point of investigating that in the first place? By Mueller’s reasoning, he couldn’t have said Trump/campaign had conspired with Russia if he had found that https://t.co/RjX8HlHMYU — Brit Hume (@brithume) May 29, 2019

Mueller also said that he had no evidence that Donald Trump had not committed a crime. Mueller got due process backwards — and so did Berman.

So in America you aren't innocent until proven guilty? When did this start? — netteo6 (@hhsmmom) May 29, 2019

Innocent until proven guilty. Isn’t that what the entire US justice system is based on? — Kookykrumbs (@kookykrumbs) May 29, 2019

You’re presumed innocent until proven guilty. I know this is a tough time for you, John, but that doesn’t change just because you really don’t like the person benefiting from due process https://t.co/3otTksWFGf — Orange Muppet Energy (@sunnyright) May 29, 2019

He's actually right. It's not Mueller's job to decide innocence or guilt, nor is it his responsibility to come to a conclusion of someone's innocence. If he fails to indict, by the very nature of our legal system, Trump is innocent. — Phil (@philllosoraptor) May 29, 2019

Moving the goal post yet again. Move on. — GmoneyMaster24 (@gmoneymaster24) May 29, 2019

Donald Trump says a lot of crazy things, but no intellectually honest person can point to his tweet today and say he’s wrong.

He didn't say that is what Mueller said. He said nothing changed. In that he is correct. — Mick McCarthy (@MickMcCarthy_13) May 29, 2019

Those that support @realDonaldTrump will support him still. Those that are opposed to him will continue to be against him. What changed? — Shredlin (@shredlin) May 29, 2019

Keep guarding that truth, John.