As Twitchy told you earlier, Robert Mueller’s statement failed to deliver the knockout punch to Donald Trump that the Resistance was hoping for. So it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that Trump’s making the most of it:

But CNN’s John Berman isn’t ready to give up the fight just yet:

What did Mueller say, John, that has you so convinced that Trump’s tweet is incorrect?

Trending

Mueller also said that he had no evidence that Donald Trump had not committed a crime. Mueller got due process backwards — and so did Berman.

Donald Trump says a lot of crazy things, but no intellectually honest person can point to his tweet today and say he’s wrong.

Keep guarding that truth, John.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CNNDonald Trumpdue processevidenceJohn BermanMueller investigationMueller probeRobert Mueller