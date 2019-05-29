When Justice Clarence Thomas called abortion “a tool of eugenic manipulation” yesterday, he wasn’t kidding. Pro-aborts contend that Planned Parenthood is vital to preserving the health of women and their families, but in reality, Planned Parenthood is continuing founder and eugenicist Margaret Sanger’s mission to abort poor and minority babies in the name of “racial betterment.”

For evidence of that, look no further than this horrifying footage from Live Action:

The abortion industry was built upon racism. We asked Planned Parenthood if they would accept donations to specifically abort black babies. Here was their response. pic.twitter.com/WVuMv6Znma — Live Action (@LiveAction) May 28, 2019

To hear Planned Parenthood employees not even give a second thought to requests to target unborn black babies for abortion isn’t really surprising … but that doesn’t make it any less horrifying.

I have no words… — P A V L V S (@PaulusTrivinium) May 29, 2019

Heartbreaking — Will Gaines (@willgaines04) May 28, 2019

My heart is truly broken. — Lisa Barley Grush (@LiBarley) May 29, 2019

I’m shocked! Completely disturbing 😔 — Beatriz Ferro (@Biaa_Ferro) May 29, 2019

Incredibly disturbing! — Christopher McGilton (@k2501961) May 28, 2019

This is beyond sickening!!!!! Every life deserves a chance to live!!! — Nilisa Pemberton (@DiamondP16) May 28, 2019

Once again: eugenics. — Die, Satain (@DieSatain) May 29, 2019

And these are the people that claim to stick up for "Human rights". All they care about is their money. Blood money. From killing babies. — Miami Sports Geek (@FinsMarlinsHeat) May 29, 2019

They have literal blood on their hands.

Don’t hold your breath.