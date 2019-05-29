When Justice Clarence Thomas called abortion “a tool of eugenic manipulation” yesterday, he wasn’t kidding. Pro-aborts contend that Planned Parenthood is vital to preserving the health of women and their families, but in reality, Planned Parenthood is continuing founder and eugenicist Margaret Sanger’s mission to abort poor and minority babies in the name of “racial betterment.”

For evidence of that, look no further than this horrifying footage from Live Action:

To hear Planned Parenthood employees not even give a second thought to requests to target unborn black babies for abortion isn’t really surprising … but that doesn’t make it any less horrifying.

They have literal blood on their hands.

Don’t hold your breath.

