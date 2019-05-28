As Twitchy told you earlier, BuzzFeed’s still trying to dig themselves out of that massive hole they landed themselves in when they reported that the man who vandalized a synagogue with Nazi symbols said he’d been radicalized by Ben Shapiro’s writings and then reported that the man said it was his wife who’d been radicalized by Shapiro. Neither of those things were true.

BuzzFeed could’ve saved themselves a lot of embarrassment if they’d stopped salivating at the prospect of sliming Shapiro and spoken with the vandalized synagogue’s rabbi, who was actually at the sentencing hearing. Today, WIBC’s Tony Katz did what BuzzFeed didn’t and gave Rabbi Ben Sendrow a platform to tell the truth:

BuzzFeed News published an article that claimed political commentator @benshapiro radicalized the man who pleaded guilty to defacing a synagogue in Carmel, Indiana with Nazi symbolism. Rabbi Ben Sendrow joined @tonykatz with insight and response ⤵️https://t.co/HMurXQrCDT — 93 WIBC Indianapolis (@93wibc) May 28, 2019

"The only way you can link @benshapiro to antisemitism is if you decide you hate Ben Shapiro." @cstrabbi responds to @BuzzFeedNews post accusing Ben and @FOXNews of radicalizing two white supremacists who vandalized his synagogue. @93wibc https://t.co/KVASutRQW0 — Tony Katz (@tonykatz) May 28, 2019

Rabbi from synagogue that was vandalized responds to suggestion promoted by Buzzfeed & WaPo that @benshapiro contributed to vandal's radicalization: "only way you can link @benshapiro to antisemitism is if you decide you hate Ben Shapiro."https://t.co/KuFIl7VrhH via @tonykatz — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) May 28, 2019

Well said, Rabbi.