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Families of Jailed Antifa Terrorists Are Livid, Say Government Lied to Prosecute Innocent People

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on June 24, 2026
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It's over: the eight members of an Antifa terrorist cell were convicted this spring and sentenced this week to a combined 450 years in prison for what The New Republic's reporter described as a "noise demo" outside an ICE facility in Texas, where a police officer was shot in the neck. As we've reported, The Washington Post called it a protest that turned violent, and The Guardian said the unusually harsh sentences handed down were just part of the Trump administration's crackdown on dissent.

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We have another entrant in the bad take department — the terrorist sympathizers at Mother Jones are sad that their heroes are going to jail:

Benjamin Song was convicted to 100 years in federal prison for attempted murder. His relatives and other supporters outside the courthouse spoke out and read a statement from Song in which he says he doesn't hate anybody.

The post continues:

…  hitting an officer at the Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado.  

The 7 other guilty protesters, who have ties to ANTIFA, were sentenced to between 30 and 70 years in prison.   

“He (Benjamin Song) will never accept responsibility for a lie, a government lie made to prosecute innocent people in order to get political persecutions, which they are now using as a blueprint to prosecute innocent people all over the country as domestic terrorists, which they are not.”

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 A court determined that they are indeed domestic terrorists.

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Is that Song's mother speaking? If so, she failed her son terribly. 

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***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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