Families of Jailed Antifa Terrorists Are Livid, Say Government Lied to Prosecute Innocent People

It's over: the eight members of an Antifa terrorist cell were convicted this spring and sentenced this week to a combined 450 years in prison for what The New Republic's reporter described as a "noise demo" outside an ICE facility in Texas, where a police officer was shot in the neck. As we've reported, The Washington Post called it a protest that turned violent, and The Guardian said the unusually harsh sentences handed down were just part of the Trump administration's crackdown on dissent.

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We have another entrant in the bad take department — the terrorist sympathizers at Mother Jones are sad that their heroes are going to jail:

Activists who didn’t plan the protest and left when asked still received 50-year terms. https://t.co/0Nq0xu8WzF — Mother Jones (@MotherJones) June 23, 2026

“I just conspired a little bit, after the cop got shot I got scared and left.”



That isn’t a defense. It’s an excuse.



Most people are happy. Those assholes are going to die in prison. — Jim Thompson (@JimmySportToons) June 24, 2026

Benjamin Song was convicted to 100 years in federal prison for attempted murder. His relatives and other supporters outside the courthouse spoke out and read a statement from Song in which he says he doesn't hate anybody.

NEW: Families of the 8 convicted protestors at the Texas immigration center shooting that wounded a police officer speak out after they are sentenced to decades in prison.



Benjamin Song was convicted to 100 years in federal prison for attempted murder after opening fire and… pic.twitter.com/aC90IttcXo — E X X ➠A L E R T S (@ExxAlerts) June 23, 2026

The post continues:

… hitting an officer at the Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado. The 7 other guilty protesters, who have ties to ANTIFA, were sentenced to between 30 and 70 years in prison. “He (Benjamin Song) will never accept responsibility for a lie, a government lie made to prosecute innocent people in order to get political persecutions, which they are now using as a blueprint to prosecute innocent people all over the country as domestic terrorists, which they are not.”

A court determined that they are indeed domestic terrorists.

These terrorist scumbags deserved to be charged to the fullest extent possible.



That they try and gaslight the public about their crimes tells you all you need to know. — 🇺🇸 America's Great (@Gunalizer) June 24, 2026

Never wanted to hurt anyone? So why was he tooled up like this? pic.twitter.com/TianbSOKfH — James DeRoest (@JamesDeroest) June 24, 2026

“I don’t hate cops. I don’t hate Nazis”



*tries to kill cops and calls them Nazis while fantasizing about being an “antifascist” — Caesar Solid IV (@caesarsolidiv) June 23, 2026

These people ARE domestic terrorists and have been for years. They've been out of control and they deserve to be imprisoned. — Norman Miller (@NormanM96070433) June 24, 2026

They will never accept the reality. Just like a mother of a serial killer says “my son is a good boy.” — Texas Gram (@DrGram76) June 24, 2026

They shot a cop in the neck. Showed up at midnight and set off fireworks with a car loaded with guns. That’s not protesting — Merry Murphy (@meredithdicken1) June 24, 2026

Obviously it wasn’t a lie if he received 100 years. Hopefully this sets an example for all of the other yahoos that are thinking about doing something similar. Glad to see our justice system is still working bc I was beginning to wonder with all of the activist judges. — LouisianaMeme66 (@LouiaianaMeMe66) June 23, 2026

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These were tremendous verdicts & sentencing! It’s about time. pic.twitter.com/D7TYJXU3gZ — Scarlett Evans🇺🇸 (@AresofRome) June 23, 2026

I don’t hate them, I just wanted to shoot them. — Texas Pilgrim (@SpringAmerican6) June 24, 2026

So she believes he didn't shoot a police officer? Seems like that would have come out in court. — cole (@cole4393631605) June 23, 2026

Attempted murder isn't a crime anymore? Conspiracy with violence isn't a crime anymore? What delusions are these kids being taught to think that this is acceptable? This is law at work. — Joe (@JCSFG49fan) June 24, 2026

“He will never accept responsibility…” - pretty much says it all. 👌🏻 Welp, he’ll have nothing but TIME to think about that stance… 🔒 👋🏻 — Pure Jenius (@jennycKreative) June 24, 2026

Who the hell cares what the families of these losers think? They failed their kids by not raising them to be law abiding citizens. They raised murderers and terrorists. Now they will live as convicted murderers and terrorists should live- behind bars forever. — SassyCubanAbuela (@SassyCubanJewel) June 24, 2026

Is that Song's mother speaking? If so, she failed her son terribly.

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Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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