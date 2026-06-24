Sydney Gallego Tries to Defend Hubby Ruben, Katie Miller Brings the Receipts and Shuts Her Right Down

Katie Miller is the wife of Stephen Miller. The other night, she had some words for Ruben Gallego. Not only is he a Democrat, he's a scum ball as a husband and father and Katie wanted to call him out on it. Good for her.

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My daughter Isla was born right in the middle of my Senate campaign. One of the most competitive races in the country. And instead of staying out there campaigning, I took two months off. My wife had just been through an unplanned c-section. I wanted to be there for her, and for… pic.twitter.com/TAz5AERUMq — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) June 23, 2026

Ruben Gallego served his wife divorce papers when she was nine months pregnant.



He then entered into a relationship with a 25-year-old lobbyist. https://t.co/UiKE6i9QEn — Katie Miller (@KatieMiller) June 24, 2026

If Ruben is going to use his kid as a prop to prove he's a family man, he should be able to take the heat when people call him out for his very bad behavior. Who serves his very pregnant wife with divorce papers?

That's just gross behavior.

Check your facts. Ruben & I didn't even meet until years later. Our whole family has a strong relationship. Wish I was surprised that Katie Miller's lying about us. But these are the same sick people who want ICE ripping families apart. It's not about family at all https://t.co/EWQN4zMx3N — Sydney B Gallego (@Syd_Gallego) June 24, 2026

Ruben's mistress now turned wife did not take kindly to Katie's characterization of their relationship and sought to correct some timelines.

Well, Katie has receipts that show Ruben telling a much different story. Oops!

She has a hard time keeping her stories straight.. maybe she needs to keep notes in her phone.😂😂 — MSCasey (@AmericanMimi71) June 24, 2026

Maybe Ruben and Sydney should take some time to make sure their stories match.

Ruben Gallego = “Father of the year”✔️🫩

How in good conscience could he even try to characterize his behavior as valiant? — Marla Hohner (@marlahohner) June 24, 2026

He has no conscience.

Your husband is a grifting scumbag — Billy the Electrician (@StreetGlider770) June 24, 2026

That's an insult to grifters.

You have to be brain dead if you want a relationship with corrupt Gallego. https://t.co/hMksHyUjwL — Stu Padasso (@TheStuPadasso) June 24, 2026

Home wrecker. Gallego is trash. You took his name. — dubyafett (@dubyafett) June 24, 2026

😂😂😂 Sydney you got owned! — Jennifer 🇺🇸 (@JMPRN5670) June 24, 2026

Just give it up, Sydney.

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