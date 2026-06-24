The Guardian: Texas Protesters Received Unusually Harsh Sentences in Crackdown on Dissent
ICE to Fine Attorney for Filing Dozens of False Asylum Claims on Behalf...
Brian Allen’s Heartwarming Interfaith Moment: Three Grifters United by the One True Faith...
VIP
The Dangerous Fallacy: ‘Exposing’ Radical Leftists Won’t Save Us — Their Voters Are...
NY Congressional Nominee Founded Group Whose Goal Was Total Eradication of Western Civiliz...
Trump Adds Insult to Ousted Dem Rep. Dan Goldman's Injury With One Final...
THERE it Is! WaPo Remembered to Blame Something for Algae-Gate in DC
Judge Bans Trump Administration From Implementing Executive Orders on Election Integrity
Dem Rep. Ted Lieu's Insane Spin on Trump Canceling a Bill Signing Is...
VIP
Goldman Sacked: Dem ‘Designated Liar’ Blindsided by Terrible Truth of His Party’s New...
Hakeem Jeffries Is Done: Is This the End of His Career?
Senate Hopeful Seth Moulton Melts Down, Smacks Reporter’s Phone When Asked About Endorsing...
Joe Scarborough Tries to Run Away From Radical DSA Dems, Gets BODY CHECKED...
CNBC's Joe Kernen Asked Dem Senator Where Socialism Has Ever Worked (Then it...

Sydney Gallego Tries to Defend Hubby Ruben, Katie Miller Brings the Receipts and Shuts Her Right Down

justmindy
justmindy | 7:20 PM on June 24, 2026
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Katie Miller is the wife of Stephen Miller. The other night, she had some words for Ruben Gallego. Not only is he a Democrat, he's a scum ball as a husband and father and Katie wanted to call him out on it. Good for her. 

Advertisement

If Ruben is going to use his kid as a prop to prove he's a family man, he should be able to take the heat when people call him out for his very bad behavior. Who serves his very pregnant wife with divorce papers?

That's just gross behavior. 

Ruben's mistress now turned wife did not take kindly to Katie's characterization of their relationship and sought to correct some timelines. 

Recommended

Joe Scarborough Tries to Run Away From Radical DSA Dems, Gets BODY CHECKED by Donnie Deutsch
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Well, Katie has receipts that show Ruben telling a much different story. Oops!

Maybe Ruben and Sydney should take some time to make sure their stories match.

He has no conscience.

That's an insult to grifters.

Just give it up, Sydney.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY KATIE BRITT RUBEN GALLEGO STEPHEN MILLER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Joe Scarborough Tries to Run Away From Radical DSA Dems, Gets BODY CHECKED by Donnie Deutsch
Grateful Calvin
ICE to Fine Attorney for Filing Dozens of False Asylum Claims on Behalf of Indian Nationals
Brett T.
End Wokeness Asked for the Most Insane Video Flashbacks From the COVID Era and X Users Delivered
Doug P.
Trump Adds Insult to Ousted Dem Rep. Dan Goldman's Injury With One Final Roasting
Doug P.
NY Congressional Nominee Founded Group Whose Goal Was Total Eradication of Western Civilization
Brett T.
Brian Allen’s Heartwarming Interfaith Moment: Three Grifters United by the One True Faith — Marxism
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Joe Scarborough Tries to Run Away From Radical DSA Dems, Gets BODY CHECKED by Donnie Deutsch Grateful Calvin
Advertisement