Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife Mackenzie has pledged to donate half of her nearly $37 billion fortune to charity. Democratic Virginia State Senate hopeful Qasim Rashid thinks that’s great and everything, but it’s still not enough to make a real difference to anybody. Not like taxation would:

Good on MacKenzie Bezos Still doesn't change the fact that taxation is better than philanthropy Charity can't solve wealth inequality. Never has. Never will. A fair tax system ensures wealth equity for lower & middle class Americans (See USA 1940-1970)https://t.co/2PE1nIRMCN — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) May 28, 2019

We just need a “fair tax system” and everything will perfect! Who knows better how to handle our money than the government?

Taxation better than charity, says the guy asking the federal govt for help with a six figure student loan debt. GTFOH😂😂😂 — LiterallyABoymom(6eInformation)🇺🇸❤️🇮🇱 (@KristinBoymom) May 28, 2019

Yeah, we’re not inclined to take this guy seriously on much of anything, especially when it comes to what the government does with our money.

You presume wealth inequality is a problem that must be solved using the tax code. Not true. Wealth inequality is a fact of life; efforts to change this fact have all been disastrous. The tax system exists to fund necessary government programs, not to make life more "fair". — Jennifer Grossman (@JenAnjuGrossman) May 28, 2019

Wealth inequality isn't a problem that needs to be "solved." https://t.co/WKkSxQqKnU — Bellz (@_HellzBellz) May 28, 2019

Jealousy isn't pretty And why are you assuming the "taxes" will be used for programs you like rather than ones you don't? — Cheesetrader (@cheesetrader1) May 28, 2019

Yep. Stealing money from people is much fairer than letting them give it away voluntarily. — Clarke Paterson (@ClarkyPoo80) May 28, 2019

This guy actually believes that some bureaucrat stealing the fruits of your labor and giving it to someone who didn't earn it is more worthwhile than you doing it yourself out of the kindness of your heart. Wow. https://t.co/uvKFDWNjZb — ConservativeBlackMan 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@NevilleD35) May 28, 2019

The war on poverty just called me and wants to speak with you sir https://t.co/uvKFDWNjZb — ConservativeBlackMan 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@NevilleD35) May 28, 2019

Government can't solve wealth inequality. Never has. Never will. — what the heck (@JohnnyPixelface) May 28, 2019

Qasim seems to have forgotten something pretty fundamental about taxation:

taxation is theft — The Libertarian Librarian (@LibertarianJay) May 28, 2019

Taxation is theft — (bitcoin)?hodl():(buy)?buy():mine(); (@jordankittle) May 28, 2019

Taxation is theft. — Aaron (@AaronTheDope) May 28, 2019

Three little words, one big truth.