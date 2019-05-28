Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife Mackenzie has pledged to donate half of her nearly $37 billion fortune to charity. Democratic Virginia State Senate hopeful Qasim Rashid thinks that’s great and everything, but it’s still not enough to make a real difference to anybody. Not like taxation would:

We just need a “fair tax system” and everything will perfect! Who knows better how to handle our money than the government?

Yeah, we’re not inclined to take this guy seriously on much of anything, especially when it comes to what the government does with our money.

Qasim seems to have forgotten something pretty fundamental about taxation:

Three little words, one big truth.

