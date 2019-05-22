Next year’s elections will be here before we know it, and one candidate for Virginia State Senate is making one of his main issues known, and that’s student debt. He agrees with Elizabeth Warren that something must be done and government relief should be provided. Here’s why:

Education shouldn’t be a “capitalistic” endeavor? Maybe he should ask Elizabeth Warren how much money she made teaching at Harvard.

Where’s our tiny violin?


He’s willing to let taxpayers cover the bills for his own life decisions. Now there’s a man of the people!

Yes, “I haven’t been able to handle my own financial affairs so let me handle yours” is an interesting approach to say the least.

It makes total sense — and not in a good way.

