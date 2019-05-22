Next year’s elections will be here before we know it, and one candidate for Virginia State Senate is making one of his main issues known, and that’s student debt. He agrees with Elizabeth Warren that something must be done and government relief should be provided. Here’s why:

I borrowed $180K to go to law school:

•After 7 years of never missing a single payment—my law school debt is now $200K😳

•Students are forced to take high debt & borrow at 7-8%😑

•I’m running for office to fight this injustice https://t.co/n1PpDHefwa #CancelMyDebt https://t.co/OPisFIfXqE — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) May 22, 2019

Education should NOT be a capitalistic enterprise to make the rich richer Private law school tuition:

•1985: $7,526

•2018: $47,754 (2.73X as expensive after inflation) Public law school tuition:

•1985: $2,006

•2018: $27,160 (5.82X as expensive after inflation)#CancelMyDebt — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) May 22, 2019

Education shouldn’t be a “capitalistic” endeavor? Maybe he should ask Elizabeth Warren how much money she made teaching at Harvard.

You didn’t read your loan agreement very well counselor — 𝐇𝐨𝐧𝐤𝐲 𝐓𝐨𝐧𝐤 𝐉𝐞𝐰 (@HonkyTonkJew) May 22, 2019

Where’s our tiny violin?

Your debt load increased beyond what you borrowed b/c you spent more than three years not making any payments while in school. But nobody "forced" you to choose a career path that necessitated a credential that cost $180,00 and years of foregone earnings. https://t.co/YltCA72e8O — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) May 22, 2019





He’s willing to let taxpayers cover the bills for his own life decisions. Now there’s a man of the people!

people like this want to spend your money.

excellent planning here.https://t.co/IoH1llQtw9 — reflex 🔍 (@reflex_division) May 22, 2019

Yes, “I haven’t been able to handle my own financial affairs so let me handle yours” is an interesting approach to say the least.

You probably should have taken a finance class and learned about amortizing payments before taking on that much debt. If you have more debt now than when you started, it means you didn’t even cover the interest. — DC Dude (@DCDude1776) May 22, 2019

You must have pursued a law degree after flunking out of math https://t.co/tjisjFv6Oq — Stephen Shaw (@czechov) May 22, 2019

Government throwing money at schools raises tuition. Government will solve it. https://t.co/ww0jxEaGiD — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) May 22, 2019

Dude, for all them fancy "Esquire" classes you took, you should have mixed in an economics one. And btw, who forced you to do anything? https://t.co/rorCK2oXCb — Soup (@soup2005) May 22, 2019

Imagine hiring a lawyer who couldn't read the terms sheet of his student loans. Pivoting to politics seems like a good career move. https://t.co/TcL2IeXKEK — Kristov Atlas (@kristovatlas) May 22, 2019

It makes total sense — and not in a good way.