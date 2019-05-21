As Twitchy told you, Alyssa Milano is “SCREAMING” about the fact that the Federalist Society helps raise money for conservative causes. But she’s not the only one who’s upset about it. Actor-comedian Andy Kindler is also beside himself:

So you can probably imagine his disgust at the notion that CNN would put Federalist Society spokeswoman Mary Katharine Ham on their network:

Perhaps CNN should also inform their viewers that Andy Kindler doesn’t have a clue what he’s talking about.

He could’ve saved himself a lotta trouble:

Maybe he should Google “How Not to Make an Ass of Yourself in Public” while he’s at it.

