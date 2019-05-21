As Twitchy told you, Alyssa Milano is “SCREAMING” about the fact that the Federalist Society helps raise money for conservative causes. But she’s not the only one who’s upset about it. Actor-comedian Andy Kindler is also beside himself:

So you can probably imagine his disgust at the notion that CNN would put Federalist Society spokeswoman Mary Katharine Ham on their network:

@CNN puts @mkhammer on panels. They say she's from the @FDRLST society without informing their viewers what this horrible organization does, and how biased they are. She even claimed to be "undecided" before the election. — Andy Kindler (@AndyKindler) May 21, 2019

Perhaps CNN should also inform their viewers that Andy Kindler doesn’t have a clue what he’s talking about.

Lol, no she isn’t. — commonsense (@commonsense258) May 21, 2019

Narrator: She's not from the Federalist Society. — Biscuit Salad (@BiscuitSalad) May 21, 2019

This idiot doesn’t know the difference between The Federalist and The Federalist Society. https://t.co/EZjnsRELPj — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) May 21, 2019

Andy do you know the difference between The Federalist (which you tagged) and The Federalist Society? Because I don’t believe you do. Members of both parties and all walks of life are in The Federalist Society. Perhaps educate yourself first — Tyler Ness (@tylerjness) May 21, 2019

He could’ve saved himself a lotta trouble:

That’s bc, stick with me, I *was* undecided & remain so about 2020. I am not now nor have I ever been affiliated with the Federalist Society, but I appreciate the very serious legal work & scholarship its members do, and also maybe you should Google them. https://t.co/gr4LApeXXG — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) May 21, 2019

Maybe he should Google “How Not to Make an Ass of Yourself in Public” while he’s at it.

He attempted to mansplain to her … it didn't go well. https://t.co/JbYV9vOka6 — Christian Toto (@HollywoodInToto) May 21, 2019