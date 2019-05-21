The Federalist Society executive VP Leonard Leo has helped conservative nonprofits raise a lot of money. ARE YOU SCREAMING ABOUT THAT???? Alyssa Milano thinks you should be:

Oh, the humanity! Lock him up!

The madness is coming from inside the house. Honestly, Alyssa should spend less time screaming and more time listening to how stupid she sounds.

They never seem to get tired of it.

