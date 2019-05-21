As Twitchy told you last week, everyone was super-stoked that Mr. Ratburn, the teacher on PBS Kids’ “Arthur,” has chosen to live his life as a gay rat. Well, not everyone was super-stoked … apparently Alabama Public Television didn’t air the gay wedding episode:

Is that ridiculous and counterproductive? Yeah, pretty much. But does it merit this cheap shot from Atlantic contributor — and author of “Learning to Speak God from Scratch” — Jonathan Merritt? You be the judge:

Points for originality, Jonathan! Incest jokes about southerners … really groundbreaking stuff.

He’s really not.

Please do, Jonathan.

