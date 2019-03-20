Remember that cringetastic footage of Barack Obama lifting weights? We weren’t sure it was possible for anyone to top that in terms of deliciously awkward awkwardness, but Beto O’Rourke is evidently up to the challenge:

Live footage of Beto’s first time touching a weight. pic.twitter.com/zHBBubmJ9j — Natalie Johnson (@nataliejohnsonn) March 20, 2019

Dear God.

Beto will fit right in with D.C.’s male population. pic.twitter.com/zHBBubmJ9j — Natalie Johnson (@nataliejohnsonn) March 20, 2019

OK, that’s true. But still not a good enough reason to vote for him.

Dems have been bleating for 2 years about getting tough with Putin. So now they put forward this guy? My god. — Mike McD (@MickGMick) March 20, 2019

This is painful. — Dwayne Forsythe (@ForsytheDwayne) March 20, 2019

That’s incredibly painful to watch. — Ivan Vasnayebali (@vasnayebali) March 20, 2019

This guy just genuinely bothers me. — Alex Soti (@Ajsoti) March 20, 2019

He might be the most annoying politician out there, and that's saying something. We have to see him at the dentist, the gym, standing on a table, arms flailing, etc. Stop, and tell us why we should vote for you. — political fan (@dp3242) March 20, 2019

Now, now … you know he can’t do that. Because there’s literally no reason to vote for him and he knows it.

Why am I watching vapid politicians lifting weights? — Mo Mo (@molratty) March 20, 2019

We need to stop all weight training until we figure out what's going on. — Mo Mo (@molratty) March 20, 2019

Here's a tip, politicians: no one wants to see your sweaty ass in the gym. NO ONE. I don't want to see your face at all tbh. — Mo Mo (@molratty) March 20, 2019

Same. There’s only one exception to this rule:

Someone needs to overlay The Chicken Dance music on this. https://t.co/qB5nn9BSvJ — Mo Mo (@molratty) March 20, 2019

OK, somebody please get on that.

***

Related:

SUN’S OUT, GUNS OUT…IN IOWA: Kirsten Gillibrand is pumped to give Social Security benefits to illegal immigrants