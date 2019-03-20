Remember that cringetastic footage of Barack Obama lifting weights? We weren’t sure it was possible for anyone to top that in terms of deliciously awkward awkwardness, but Beto O’Rourke is evidently up to the challenge:

Dear God.

OK, that’s true. But still not a good enough reason to vote for him.

Now, now … you know he can’t do that. Because there’s literally no reason to vote for him and he knows it.

Same. There’s only one exception to this rule:

OK, somebody please get on that.

