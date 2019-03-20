Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, everyone:
Good to be back in Iowa. Do you like my new workout shirt? pic.twitter.com/0YVX0zZCvj
— Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) March 20, 2019
“Alexa, show me ‘trying too hard'”:
Now I just feel sad for her https://t.co/eD7hge6ROj
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) March 20, 2019
On the plus side, she’s lifting more than the last Democratic president:
@Bidenshairplugz Have you seen Obama lifting weights? pic.twitter.com/FpPYYGat9e
— FakeRayWatts (@FakeRayWatts) September 13, 2016
Just 10 more months until Iowa!
only 10 more months of this until iowa, when the race, you know..starts https://t.co/6pETte2Hfi
— Dylan Gallimore (@HeterodoxDylan) March 20, 2019
And we’re sure her position to ban the Electoral College will go over well there:
Have you told Iowans that you want to abolish the Electoral College so that they will never have to see you again, @SenGillibrand? https://t.co/Verxg8DpIF
— Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) March 20, 2019
Or maybe she’s just pumped (yes, we’re sorry) to start giving Social Security benefits to illegal immigrants?
Democrat Senator Kirsten Gillibrand: expand Social Security to all illegal immigrants pic.twitter.com/U54Lqn5DVK
— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 20, 2019
Those biceps will help as she’s grabbing for our wallets:
Next up: Democrats begin tackling taxpaying Americans in the street, tugging out their wallets, and handing their cash and credit cards to the nearest illegal alien https://t.co/Dc0nfe5Xil
— John Hayward (@Doc_0) March 20, 2019
***
