As Twitchy told you yesterday, Beto O’Rourke deftly handled an icky question about his stance on third-trimester abortions by completely ignoring the substance of the question and giving a not-at-all-B.S. response about abortion being “a decision that a woman makes.”

Here’s Beto O’Rourke at a campaign event in Cleveland responding to a question about third-trimester abortions: “That should be a decision that the woman makes. I trust her.” pic.twitter.com/nBrlazlMob — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) March 18, 2019

Notice how Beto takes an articulate question about abortion *after fetal viability* and the medical details of these procedures and restates it to the crowd as a question about “abortion and reproductive rights.” That’s what they have to do to defend third-trimester abortion. — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) March 18, 2019

Well, today, he had a chance to clarify his position when journalist Salena Zito asked him if his support for women’s “reproductive rights” extended to the third trimester. And here’s what he went with:

At Penn State today, Beto was asked about his defense of third-trimester abortion. He doubled down: “I think those decisions are best left to a woman and her doctor. I know better than to assume anything about a woman’s decision . . . when it comes her to reproductive rights.” pic.twitter.com/3JNecJJni0 — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) March 19, 2019

Beto added: “Roe vs. Wade, though it is being tested unlike any other time, is still the law of the land. It must be upheld, and we must ensure that when we’re talking about universal health care, we’re also talking about women’s health care.” — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) March 19, 2019

.@BetoORourke thinks universal healthcare should pay for late-stage abortions. pic.twitter.com/j2Y7U7jKdW — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 19, 2019

Pathetic response. But then, what else should we expect from Beto O’Rourke?

So tired of these talking point, evasive answers. They are the legislatures making these laws. We have every right to ask these questions and demand their opinions and detailed responses. — Chris Campbell (@ChrisCampbell32) March 19, 2019

I would love to see just one Democratic politician — only one, I don’t think I’m asking for a lot — come out against abortion after viability. That is not an extreme position in any way, nor even a particularly pro-life one, but it doesn’t look like a serious possibility. — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) March 19, 2019

Not at this point, no.

Parting question for proud male feminist Beto: