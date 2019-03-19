As Twitchy told you yesterday, Beto O’Rourke deftly handled an icky question about his stance on third-trimester abortions by completely ignoring the substance of the question and giving a not-at-all-B.S. response about abortion being “a decision that a woman makes.”

Well, today, he had a chance to clarify his position when journalist Salena Zito asked him if his support for women’s “reproductive rights” extended to the third trimester. And here’s what he went with:

Pathetic response. But then, what else should we expect from Beto O’Rourke?

Not at this point, no.

Parting question for proud male feminist Beto:

