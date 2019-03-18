As Twitchy told you earlier, some Democratic POTUS hopefuls have come out in support of packing the Supreme Court.

Sens. Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren and Kirsten Gillibrand said they would not rule out expanding the Supreme Court if elected president https://t.co/xRiyoTBEg0 — POLITICO (@politico) March 18, 2019

Stephen Miller, aka @redsteeze, thought that sounded like something a certain True Conservative™ would support:

Gotta vote them in to preserve those norms. https://t.co/59e48VDNsj — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 18, 2019

If you hate Trump or think he’s a threat to the counstiruion or world, fine. Vote him out & just admit you’re a Democrat now. But don’t pretend voting for them is your only choice to preserve principled Constitutuonal norms when literally they are all suggesting shattering those. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 18, 2019

Well, Tom Nichols ears must’ve been burning, because he responded to Miller’s tweets:

I'd rather have a chance of fighting it out in the public arena over the size of SCOTUS (which I doubt anyone is going to change) over what we have now. But I guess that makes me a Democrat because apparently everything not-Trump is a Democrat now. https://t.co/WEfLzbyzja — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) March 18, 2019

Nichols may be fooling some people with that True Conservative schtick, but he’s not fooling us. Or Miller:

I kind of think if you vote for Democrats, you're a Democrat. https://t.co/C89jqpkCZG — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 18, 2019

So Trump is a Democrat, yes? — Miss Norma Jeane (@rosanthony3) March 18, 2019

Uh yes? Some of us have been saying this for years now. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 18, 2019

Yep. Trump’s a lifelong New York Democrat. But he’s also a special kind of Democrat, because he’s managed to get Nichols to want to put even more Democrats in positions of power.

This is a very strange way to look at politics. Should I assume, @redsteeze, that any future votes for the Republicans indicate loyalty to the GOP, or are you now saying you'll never vote for anyone in an established party again? I just want to be clear how this works. https://t.co/lUjCDZN5AI — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) March 18, 2019

does that mean that if you voted for Trump that you are ignorant, unethical unintelligent rage filled populist — FlyDawgsFly (@McgibbletsEsq) March 18, 2019

I left the GOP when Trump got the nomination. Tom neglects to mention this when his resistance idiots flood my mentions and call me a white supremacist. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 18, 2019

I know you left the GOP, as did I. But if you vote for Republicans, can I say: "I kind of think if you vote for Republicans, you're a Republican?" I just want to know why that only works in one direction. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) March 18, 2019

Where have I suggested it only goes one direction? — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 18, 2019

He hasn’t. But Tom isn’t about to let a little detail like that stand in the way of his holier-than-thou act.

By explicitly stating it in one direction, and then deflecting when asked if that applies to all directions — Les Vegetables 🔤 (@Toablarone) March 18, 2019

That about sums it up – unless Steve is arguing (as he might be) that he is never voting GOP again. I'm arguing for starving the GOP of political oxygen until Trump is gone, then voting for divided government from both parties as we see fit. Not sure why that's a problem. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) March 18, 2019

As usual, this is an argument about the hypothetical damage that a unified Sanders-Omar government does with supermajorities in Congress, and the actual damage being done *right now* by the GOP and an insane, statist, Big Daddy government cult of personality. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) March 18, 2019

Oh, it’s just “hypothetical damage.” Yeah, the Democrats have definitely not advocated for late-term abortion or infanticide, nationalizing industries, ditching the Electoral College, taking guns away, or policing speech. And they most certainly don’t have an anti-Semitism problem. Nothing to see here, folks!

And the "party of anti-Semitism" line, after everything we've lived through these past few years, is just a rerun of a not very good show. But if these are things you need to tell yourself so that you can join the Jimmy Clean Hands chorus, I guess it's necessary. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) March 18, 2019

I didn't use "party of.." did I? — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 18, 2019

No. He didn’t. But again. Tom doesn’t like to get hung up on the details. He’s fine to just let them work themselves out later.

He’s out of his mind if he thinks a Democratic POTUS wouldn't pack the courts if he or she thought she had the votes to do it. — Josh Perry (@MrJoshPerry) March 18, 2019

The important thing is to hand them the house, senate, WH and then fight it out. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 18, 2019

That’s how we Make the GOP Conservative Again!

I left when Trump got the nomination. I consider myself an independent. I will vote for democrats until the GOP rids itself of Trumpism. Then I'll consider voting for them again. It's pretty simple. — MartinAmerica (@martinamerica) March 18, 2019

Well, that's where I am, but apparently that's bad, or something. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) March 18, 2019

It’s bad if you’re voting for Democrats when you claim to be a conservative, Tom.

You're not an independent if you're voting down ballot Democrat. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 18, 2019

"I'm an independent, but I'll vote for Democrats until there's no more 'Trumpism*' in the Republican party." – @RadioFreeTom, Democrat. *Trumpism being a goalpost that will conveniently keep moving so Tom can pretend to be independent when he's really a Democrat. — RBe (@RBPundit) March 18, 2019

Since he’s so unabashedly embracing Democrats and their radical platforms, why doesn’t he just embrace his not-so-inner Democrat and end the charade already?

And no matter how much you try to stay on the team without wearing the uniform, that *IS what you are doing. And if you think somehow conservatism repairs itself after you personally helped elect President Sanders, boy are you in for another big surprise. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 18, 2019

Voting for Democrats in order to "purify conservatism" is about the stupidest thing I've ever heard. — Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) March 18, 2019

Well, when stupid is as Tom Nichols does, what else should you expect?

He still thinks he’s fooling people. — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) March 18, 2019