The Democrats are so triggered by what happened with the Supreme Court that some are talking about changing it all up:
Sens. Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren and Kirsten Gillibrand said they would not rule out expanding the Supreme Court if elected president https://t.co/xRiyoTBEg0
— POLITICO (@politico) March 18, 2019
Isn’t it interesting how those Democrats only support the idea if a Democrat wins the next presidential election:
I'm looking forward to the Republicans winning the next election and then packing the supreme court… and reading the Liberal commentary that follows this event! Great days ahead!
— MyRightFoot (@MyRightFoot3) March 18, 2019
Trump should just announce five new SCOTUS picks today just to get a reaction from these clowns. https://t.co/WbpRlzHRmB
— JWF (@JammieWF) March 18, 2019
If it's such a great idea, let's do it now
— Flip (@Flipidy) March 18, 2019
Just imagine the reaction from those same Dem candidates.
And what about if Donald Trump wins, would you support it then too?
— Andrew Kiel (@andrewthornkiel) March 18, 2019
If Trump suggested doing that the Dems would call it a grave threat to the constitutional order, but when Dems make the same proposal they say it’s necessary to save “democracy,” or something:
Sure they don’t like the score so now want to change the game.
— stephen (@GaustadStephen) March 18, 2019
This is all bluster. They're signaling to the lunatic left.
They're not going to pack the courts. https://t.co/37qpllm0Cr
— RBe (@RBPundit) March 18, 2019
Everytime the Libs dislike the balance of the court, they try and force through more seats. Despicable and pathetic! #BREAKING #MondayMorning #Trump2020 #Trump #BullShit https://t.co/3qyje3uI1p
— Tanner Rambo (@tanner_rambo) March 18, 2019
Where will they stop 1st trying to stop the electoral vote now this ? https://t.co/6WQ0lVdN0t
— Irish (@KStampsr) March 18, 2019
And we haven’t seen anything yet.