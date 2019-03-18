The Democrats are so triggered by what happened with the Supreme Court that some are talking about changing it all up:

Sens. Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren and Kirsten Gillibrand said they would not rule out expanding the Supreme Court if elected president https://t.co/xRiyoTBEg0 — POLITICO (@politico) March 18, 2019

Isn’t it interesting how those Democrats only support the idea if a Democrat wins the next presidential election:

I'm looking forward to the Republicans winning the next election and then packing the supreme court… and reading the Liberal commentary that follows this event! Great days ahead! — MyRightFoot (@MyRightFoot3) March 18, 2019

Trump should just announce five new SCOTUS picks today just to get a reaction from these clowns. https://t.co/WbpRlzHRmB — JWF (@JammieWF) March 18, 2019

If it's such a great idea, let's do it now — Flip (@Flipidy) March 18, 2019

Just imagine the reaction from those same Dem candidates.

And what about if Donald Trump wins, would you support it then too? — Andrew Kiel (@andrewthornkiel) March 18, 2019

If Trump suggested doing that the Dems would call it a grave threat to the constitutional order, but when Dems make the same proposal they say it’s necessary to save “democracy,” or something:

Sure they don’t like the score so now want to change the game. — stephen (@GaustadStephen) March 18, 2019

This is all bluster. They're signaling to the lunatic left. They're not going to pack the courts. https://t.co/37qpllm0Cr — RBe (@RBPundit) March 18, 2019

Where will they stop 1st trying to stop the electoral vote now this ? https://t.co/6WQ0lVdN0t — Irish (@KStampsr) March 18, 2019

And we haven’t seen anything yet.