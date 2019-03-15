Open mouth, insert foot, make ass of self. Words to live by. At least if you’re Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

As Twitchy told you earlier, AOC took the opportunity to use the horrific mosque shootings in Christchurch, New Zealand, to mock religious faith and take a swing at the NRA. She could’ve stopped there, confident in her own awfulness as a human being. But nevertheless, she persisted in making herself look even worse:

Christchurch Mosque:

White supremacist. Tree Of Life Synagogue:

White supremacist. Mother Emanuel AME Church:

White supremacist. Oak Creek Sikh Temple:

White supremacist. Overland Park Jewish Center:

White supremacist. Islamic Center of Quebec City:

White supremacist. — Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) March 15, 2019

All of these are terrorist incidents. We have a responsibility to understand how white supremacy + online radicalization works, because it is impacting our entire society. President Trump defunded Federal programs designed to fight the spread of white supremacist hate groups. https://t.co/7WgC65f5Fp — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 15, 2019

Took her a while, but she finally got around to tying this to Donald Trump.

Of course, never miss an opportunity to blame Trump for something. Even if it’s in a foreign country thousands of miles away! Give me a break — Jonathan marchand (@marchsgtusmc) March 15, 2019

There it is. A mass shooting in New Zealand is Trump’s fault. I don’t want one square inch of common ground with these idiots https://t.co/EyHC57IQWa — Will (@Oil_Guns_Merica) March 15, 2019

Don’t worry … there’s more:

White supremacists, like many extremists, get radicalized online. There is a well-documented digital rabbithole that young men fall into: they often go in frustrated young people & come out w/a formed hateful ideology. That’s the way radicalization works.https://t.co/M8gxgMP2v4 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 15, 2019

If we truly want to address the problem of white supremacist violence, we have to learn how to recognize it + how it shows up in our culture. Surprisingly to some, signs of white supremacist culture are NOT easy to spot early for those aren’t aware. Because it’s everywhere. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 15, 2019

Everywhere … including in the socialist utopias of Europe:

There were 20 people at the second Unite the Right rally in August, 2018. That same month 1,000 neo-Nazis rioted in Chemnitz, Germany and hundreds more rallied in Berlin. Hundreds also marched in Stockholm that same August. pic.twitter.com/vPDJK8VZbK — neontaster (@neontaster) March 15, 2019

White Nationalism of the large, organized, thuggish variety is FAR FAR more common in Europe than it is here. — neontaster (@neontaster) March 15, 2019

This is pretty damn international, but basically the only angle I remember being covered here in the states was Spencer pic.twitter.com/m1ErMlhwsl — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) March 15, 2019

But we wouldn’t expect AOC to acknowledge that. Especially given her refusal to acknowledge the radical “hateful ideology” being embraced with increasing openness by her own party.

WE ALL can play a role in recognizing + preventing spread of white supremacy, especially our white friends. There are lots of community orgs, writers + groups that help people learn to spot white supremacy.@SURJNYC is one in NYC, but please share others:https://t.co/wTqAi3ggqR — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 15, 2019

At first, learning about white supremacy can be confusing or challenging. There’s a lot there, + it can be emotionally hard to realize one may have done or participated in something racist in the past (& still may slip up!). That’s okay. The whole point is learning + improving. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 15, 2019

This effing woman. Not only is she peddling trite B.S., but she’s so damn patronizing about it.

So white supremacy and doing racist things is more like a social faux pas? This is a terrible diminution of the seriousness of actual racism and white supremacy. It's not like using the wrong fork at a formal dinner. If everyone is a white supremacist, then no one is. https://t.co/dLTcGJ8B6w — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) March 15, 2019

This cheapens the idea of what "white supremacy" really is, especially on a day like today. @AOC's tweet conveys the idea that 'you too could be like this evil monster in New Zealand and not even realize it! No worries! Just learn and try harder tomorrow!' — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) March 15, 2019

How the hell does she sleep at night?

If you wanted to have an honest conversation you’d feel a responsibility to understand ALL acts of terrorism and radicalization. But you don’t because you’d have to question how your own radicalization came about and confront it. So spare me the lecture. https://t.co/3aB42lnodL — 🔪 SúperStabby🔪 (@SuperAndrea) March 15, 2019

Amen.