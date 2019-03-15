Open mouth, insert foot, make ass of self. Words to live by. At least if you’re Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

As Twitchy told you earlier, AOC took the opportunity to use the horrific mosque shootings in Christchurch, New Zealand, to mock religious faith and take a swing at the NRA. She could’ve stopped there, confident in her own awfulness as a human being. But nevertheless, she persisted in making herself look even worse:

Took her a while, but she finally got around to tying this to Donald Trump.

Trending

Don’t worry … there’s more:

Everywhere … including in the socialist utopias of Europe:

But we wouldn’t expect AOC to acknowledge that. Especially given her refusal to acknowledge the radical “hateful ideology” being embraced with increasing openness by her own party.

This effing woman. Not only is she peddling trite B.S., but she’s so damn patronizing about it.

How the hell does she sleep at night?

Amen.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAOCDonald TrumpEuroperadicalizationwhite supremacy