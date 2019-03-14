MMFA president — and nasty little bigot — Angelo Carusone has been getting most of the glory for the campaign to take down Tucker Carlson, but the Washington Post is shining a much-needed spotlight on the real hero(ine) of this story: 24-year-old MMFA researcher Madeline Peltz.

Put on your swooning pants and get ready to be impressed:

In reality, credit for the tapes’ publication is due to Peltz: a 20-something in her first adult job who lives in the basement of a D.C. house she rents with five other people, a few cats and a dog named Noodles.

“I’m not like some high-power-wielding globalist,” Peltz said, adopting the conspiracy-inflected jargon of the far right. “I’m this kid who’s been on the Internet my whole life and knows how to get around it.”

She said Carlson’s response to the audio’s publication is a sign that it had an effect. Media Matters says it has more material; it is not clear if the releases will continue.

“There’s a lot of stuff that I don’t think Fox News is super proud of,” Peltz said. “It just took 10 hours a day [listening to] Bubba the Love Sponge to figure out.”

Is she stunning and brave, or is she stunning and brave?

Of course it’s absurd. So naturally, Max Boot loves it:

Hope Max didn’t wet himself from excitement.

The Maximumest Boot.

It’s a dumb argument for several reasons. Including this one:

Boot wants Fox News to fire “racist” Tucker Carlson … but “way to go,” Angelo Carusone! So some bigots are more equal than others?

Well, in any event:

It’s gonna be lit.

