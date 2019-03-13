As Twitchy told you earlier, Elizabeth Warren said today that she has “zero” sympathy for the parents who got busted for their role in the college admissions/exam scam. Plenty of people were rolling their eyes at Fauxcahontas’ nerve — including Bret Baier. Without even a word, he managed to say what everyone else was thinking:

Nailed it.

Who needs words when you have emojis?

Totally appropriate for the occasion.

