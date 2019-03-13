It’s totally fair to be upset and disgusted by the recently uncovered college exam/admissions scandal. It’s not totally fair to be upset about it if you’re Elizabeth Warren.

And yet …

Sen. Elizabeth Warren says she has 'zero' sympathy for parents caught in college admissions scam https://t.co/F5BoIDYg47 — CNBC (@CNBC) March 13, 2019

Watch:

Sen. @ewarren: I have "zero" sympathy for those who cheated to gain entrance to college. pic.twitter.com/ecRMpMk9rB — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 13, 2019

If anyone needs us, we’ll just be over here struggling to even. Because right now, we just can’t.

This is delicious. https://t.co/1fC5GkNlF2 — Senate Popular VotEEE (@EEElverhoy) March 13, 2019

In a nauseating way.

Not even 1/1024 Sympathy for the Parents!!! — Doug (@RvaDougie) March 13, 2019

Yeah, it’s terrible when people lie about who they are for self-advancement https://t.co/d3M76TwrMg — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) March 13, 2019

Yeah, it's morally abhorrent to lie and commit fraud to get ahead in academia… pic.twitter.com/U4kTRxtCWR — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) March 13, 2019

I wonder if @SenWarren feels the same way about those who lie about their heritage in order to gain an unfair advantage over other applicants? — Whiskey Bravo (@imwhiskeybravo) March 13, 2019

What does she have to say about professors who advance their career by appropriating someone else's culture? — Jeff Rains (@jeffreyrains04) March 13, 2019

Yeah, they should have just made up some kind of “minority” status for preferential treatment instead. — Can of Spam (@iDoLikeSpam) March 13, 2019

So @ewarren is upset about people who faked part of their background to get ahead. Maybe she should sit this one out Cc @PolitiBunny https://t.co/AUCzz9gpxm — (((Aaron Worthing))) (@AaronWorthing) March 13, 2019

how do you say “the balls on this guy” in Cherokee? https://t.co/asA9xW680x — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) March 13, 2019

::blink::

::blink:: We should all gather together and pay our respects to Irony, who died today. https://t.co/MMnvX2GbK6 — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) March 13, 2019

I love The Onion — Steven J Burns (@StevenJBurns) March 13, 2019

