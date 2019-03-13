It’s totally fair to be upset and disgusted by the recently uncovered college exam/admissions scandal. It’s not totally fair to be upset about it if you’re Elizabeth Warren.

And yet …

Watch:

If anyone needs us, we’ll just be over here struggling to even. Because right now, we just can’t.

In a nauseating way.

Trending

Editor’s note: We’ve updated this post with video and amended the headline accordingly. We’ve also updated it with additional tweets.

***

Related:

Samantha Bee’s take on college admissions scandal nominated for induction to ‘You Should Sit This One Out’ Hall of Fame

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: collegecollege admissions scamcollege admissions scandalElizabeth Warrenlying