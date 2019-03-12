As Twitchy told you, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez went after Wells Fargo CEO Timothy Sloan today, accusing Wells Fargo of being complicit in, among other things, the caging of children in ICE detention centers and leaks in the Dakota Access Pipeline. Screwy logic, to be sure, but if AOC really wants to play this game, conservative journalist Jeryl Bier is up to the challenge:

Based on @AOC 's linking Wells Fargo to pipeline spills and "caging children," shouldn't her campaign bear some culpability for Yellow Cab driver suicides? https://t.co/oR7lgMrgit https://t.co/14Sz5zAOnj https://t.co/0gjpuIwD25 https://t.co/O3IpyKYQFg https://t.co/w9NLC4A8k3 pic.twitter.com/fMGSVNv7Xc

Hey, it’s only fair, right?

March 2018: @AOC: "NYC's fourth driver suicide. Yellow cab drivers are in financial ruin due to the unregulated expansion of Uber."@AOC's 2018 campaign spent $14,288 on Lyft, Juno, and Uber.

And she wants Wells Fargo to clean up oil pipeline spills? https://t.co/TS8jloeV7g

— Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) March 12, 2019