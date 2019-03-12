The only thing Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hates more than fact checkers is actual facts. That’s why she prefers to just make up her own and hope for the best:

She’ll move on now that she’s put it out there that Wells Fargo puts kids in cages.

AOC’s logic is airtight! So airtight, in fact, that it’s apparently depriving her brain of oxygen.

No kidding:

If AOC didn’t already exist, we’d have to invent her.

Now that’s a fact.

Good point. AOC may be ignorant, but she’s definitely dangerous.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.

