The only thing Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hates more than fact checkers is actual facts. That’s why she prefers to just make up her own and hope for the best:

Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) asks Wells Fargo CEO Timothy Sloan: "Why was the bank involved in the caging of children and financing the caging of children to begin with?" Sloan: "I don't know how to answer that question because we weren't." pic.twitter.com/0ecaOAvvu8 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 12, 2019

AOC: "Why was the bank involved in the caging of children?" Wells Fargo CEO: "I don't know how to answer that question because we weren't." AOC: "Ok, I'll move on." pic.twitter.com/tkOvXDn5U2 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 12, 2019

She’ll move on now that she’s put it out there that Wells Fargo puts kids in cages.

"Mr. Bank CEO, why was your bank involved in robbing banks?" "Wait, what? Our bank was robbed." "AHA! So you admit your bank was involved in robbing banks!" — RBe (@RBPundit) March 12, 2019

Basically: AOC: A man used his Wells Fargo debit card to purchase poison to kill his wife. Tell me why you believe your bank isn’t responsible for her death. Wells Fargo: 🤔 — Ellen L. Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) March 12, 2019

AOC’s logic is airtight! So airtight, in fact, that it’s apparently depriving her brain of oxygen.

She’s so awful — Kyle Swafford (@SirSwaff) March 12, 2019

The special socialist snowflake is trying and failing to seem smart and on top of things again https://t.co/wv3PuO8ApP — Orange Muppet Energy (@sunnyright) March 12, 2019

Is she out of her mind? That's a hell of an unfounded accusation. It's like if a high school student body member got to play congresswoman for a day. Well at least it's going to be fun. May we live in interesting times! — nj.town (@nj_town) March 12, 2019

This chick is an embarrassment. https://t.co/mptBCKWAyP — RBe (@RBPundit) March 12, 2019

No kidding:

How is this real… AOC thinks Wells Fargo should pay for pipeline spills because they provided financing. AOC: "Hypothetically, if there was a leak, from the DAP why shouldn't Wells Fargo pay for the cleanup of it?" Wells Fargo CEO: "Because we don't operate the pipeline…" pic.twitter.com/eAQer0uHVt — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 12, 2019

Socialism isn’t responsible for socialism’s failures, but a bank is responsible for the operational failures of a pipeline run by someone else https://t.co/3HkFqs7zAZ — Orange Muppet Energy (@sunnyright) March 12, 2019

If AOC didn’t already exist, we’d have to invent her.

She is the greatest interrogator of her generation, dude. — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) March 12, 2019

That clip is like SNL skit making fun of a member of Congress asking dumb questions. https://t.co/zqhRFD4SYb — RBe (@RBPundit) March 12, 2019

Now that’s a fact.

Apparently @AOC is trying to insinuate that Well Fargo was like "Wait. You want us to finance your debt so you can cage kids? OH HELL YES." This woman is a rank demagogue. A dangerous combination when paired with her ignorance. — RBe (@RBPundit) March 12, 2019

Good point. AOC may be ignorant, but she’s definitely dangerous.

This is the argument they are trying to use on banks for gun confiscation FWIW. She knows what she’s doing. https://t.co/36gASxUhQY — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 12, 2019

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.

***

Update: