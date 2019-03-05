We wish we knew how to quit Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. We really do. But because she just can’t help herself, here we are. Again.

As Twitchy told you earlier, AOC threw down the victim card once again when she complained that she’s being singled out for scrutiny of her personal life:

Aside from just being a really dumb thing to complain about given her perpetual journey to the center of attention, it’s also really disingenuous. Because as Twitchy favorite Jeryl Bier points out, AOC’s the one who’s done the heaviest lifting when it comes to shining the spotlight on her personal life:

Trending

Oh, we know you’re not making it up. The only one making stuff here is AOC. So at least she’s consistent!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAOCfamilyinterviewJeryl BierLove Lifepersonal lifeVogue