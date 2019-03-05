We wish we knew how to quit Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. We really do. But because she just can’t help herself, here we are. Again.

As Twitchy told you earlier, AOC threw down the victim card once again when she complained that she’s being singled out for scrutiny of her personal life:

You know, when I got to DC I was told that it’s considered “off-limits” to report on a member’s family, love life, etc. Unsure why that consideration is suspended for me. (Also for those who ask how I learned to handle pressure,try being the only daughter in a Latino household) https://t.co/M2lgHITz1B — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 5, 2019

Aside from just being a really dumb thing to complain about given her perpetual journey to the center of attention, it’s also really disingenuous. Because as Twitchy favorite Jeryl Bier points out, AOC’s the one who’s done the heaviest lifting when it comes to shining the spotlight on her personal life:

Before election: @AOC does interview w/ @VogueMagazine; includes @AnnieLeibovitz photo of her w/ boyfriend in her apartment.

After election: @AOC says "it’s considered 'off-limits' to report on a member’s family, love life, etc. Unsure why that consideration is suspended for me." pic.twitter.com/KSQG3Nt1ok — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) March 5, 2019

Link for the above:https://t.co/N8kKl4RkDQ — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) March 5, 2019

October: **@AOC poses for Annie Leibovitz photo with boyfriend in their apartment for Vogue Magazine** March: @AOC: "I was told that it’s considered “off-limits” to report on a member’s family, love life, etc." 🤔https://t.co/vBZBUE002U pic.twitter.com/Z22KjoZWbN — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) March 5, 2019

People, I am not making this up. https://t.co/aJzeCdZ8KU — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) March 5, 2019

Oh, we know you’re not making it up. The only one making stuff here is AOC. So at least she’s consistent!