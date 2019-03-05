We know this’ll come as a huge shock to you, but Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is whining again. So, what’s got her panties in a twist this time? This story about her mom:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s mom hopes she gets married soon https://t.co/JUcfXh0oI0 pic.twitter.com/KteAJcWZLp — The Hill (@thehill) March 4, 2019

Apparently that’s just beyond the pale:

You know, when I got to DC I was told that it’s considered “off-limits” to report on a member’s family, love life, etc. Unsure why that consideration is suspended for me. (Also for those who ask how I learned to handle pressure,try being the only daughter in a Latino household) https://t.co/M2lgHITz1B — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 5, 2019

Got that, vultures? AOC is literally the only politician in the history of ever whose personal life has been under the microscope. But at least she can handle the pressure. She proves it every day with tweets like that.

Some blue checks wanna call out Socialist Bae for bullcrapping about how politician love lives and family members are off-limits except for hers, or nah? — Orange Muppet Energy (@sunnyright) March 5, 2019

Don’t hold your breath. They’ll only call her out for being too awesome and stunning and brave.

You have a great family and partner and you are super smart and popular are kicking ass and your haters are terrified. — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) March 5, 2019

But that’s OK, because plenty of others are willing to do it.

Yeah. off limits. Never happens to the President and his family. What a hyporcrite. — Scott Stewart (@ThetaSeller) March 5, 2019

Then why have I heard about times when the president didn't use condoms https://t.co/kYp9MmwhhV — Kat Timpf (@KatTimpf) March 5, 2019

Because Jenna & Barbara Bush were treated so well! https://t.co/INjZsi7D6h — Ellen L. Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) March 5, 2019

Rubio's wife's speeding tickets. Romney's wife's horses. It goes on and on. https://t.co/Xv76bHPGaM — Annie_Bannany (@Annie_Bannany) March 5, 2019

And inquiring minds wanna know: Who, exactly, told AOC — a public figure who relishes the spotlight — that no one would ever ask questions about her personal life?

Off limits? Did you ever follow politics before you ran for office? It doesn’t take other people’s money to pay attention. You should try it — James Kamm (@JamesKamm) March 5, 2019

Because you’re lying. No one told you that. — Adam Trahan (@AdamTrahan) March 5, 2019

Lol who told you that? When has that EVER been the case? — EtQBrute? (@GetBenThompson) March 5, 2019

More lies from @AOC, no one told her this. The media has attacked every member of the Trump family all the way down to the way 11-year-old Barron Trump dresses. And reporting on a politician's "love life" is off-limits? Are you high? That gets reported on all the time. https://t.co/9TgRX5g0h9 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 5, 2019

A politician in 2019 who wasn't aware that the media is interested in the personal lives of elected officials? pic.twitter.com/kvLxcEuLhZ — Roberto Shenanigans (@CLE_Shenanigans) March 5, 2019

If she honestly didn’t know that that people would be interested in her family, love life, etc., then she’s actually even stupider than we thought.

Who told you this? Did it involve a time machine? You are not special. You are not unique. You are being treated the same as any immature, overblown, ignorant loudmouth celebrity wannabe with serious campaign finance issues. https://t.co/yIkyDqZVb1 — I'm Julie! (@NathanWurtzel) March 5, 2019

True story.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

***

Update:

It’s worth noting that AOC’s mom welcomed the media into her home:

AOC you're being NUTS! That interview with your mom was so flattering and humanizing. Also, it was obviously a voluntary interview your mom did, in her home, where she provided pictures of you! Was she bamboozled? WTF man?! pic.twitter.com/DKtK5UBHkO — Boomieleaks (@notwokieleaks) March 5, 2019

Call me crazy @AOC, but maybe the problem is less about the media talking about your personal life and more about your mother inviting the media into her home to talk about your personal life. pic.twitter.com/TGIUJ5DJMw — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) March 5, 2019

Serious question: is there some question as to whether or not @AOC's mom was tricked into this interview? Because if not, then perhaps this tweet should have an audience of one. https://t.co/ZzXHSVLh4z — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) March 5, 2019

Maybe AOC should have a chat with her mom about this.

***

Update: