We know this’ll come as a huge shock to you, but Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is whining again. So, what’s got her panties in a twist this time? This story about her mom:

Apparently that’s just beyond the pale:

Got that, vultures? AOC is literally the only politician in the history of ever whose personal life has been under the microscope. But at least she can handle the pressure. She proves it every day with tweets like that.

Don’t hold your breath. They’ll only call her out for being too awesome and stunning and brave.

But that’s OK, because plenty of others are willing to do it.

And inquiring minds wanna know: Who, exactly, told AOC — a public figure who relishes the spotlight — that no one would ever ask questions about her personal life?

If she honestly didn’t know that that people would be interested in her family, love life, etc., then she’s actually even stupider than we thought.

True story.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

***

Update:

It’s worth noting that AOC’s mom welcomed the media into her home:

Maybe AOC should have a chat with her mom about this.

***

Update:

