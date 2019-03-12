New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio can’t be bothered to tackle the subways or root out corruption in the Department of Child Services or New York City Housing authority … because he’s apparently too busy worrying about what you’re putting in your toilets:

New York City: There are only FOUR things that should go in your toilet 🚽

💩 poop

💦 pee

🤢 puke

👋 toilet paper Everything else causes FATBERGS! What are Fatbergs? Well, you gotta click on https://t.co/ZXV9TgF3Oy. — NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) March 12, 2019

Thanks, Mayor.

Don’t tell me what to do. https://t.co/HF8LLlSsS8 — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 12, 2019

Right? De Blasio’s not really in any position to be doling out advice.

More about those pesky fatbergs:

We spend approximately $18.8 MILLION a year to degrease the sewers, deal with damage caused by sewer backups, and repair our plant equipment that has been damaged by non-flushable items (like wet wipes) and transport those items to landfill. These costs may grow as people continue to pour grease down the sink and flush more items they shouldn’t. As these costs increase, it will also increase water and sewer rates. In other words, as our costs go up—so do yours!

Since when does Bill de Blasio care about what happens with other people’s money?

How about the $850 million your wife flushed down the toilet? — Gianbattista (@gbtiepolo1) March 12, 2019

Oh, snap!

Ironically, these same 4 things were all over the subway last time I was in NYC on business. — Laurence Watkins (@thelarrywatkins) March 12, 2019

Your entire city is a fatberg — Joe Naxon (@NaxonJoe) March 12, 2019

Maybe Bill de Blasio should sit this one out. Otherwise he might get hurt:

You left out The NY Times and and press releases from the Mayor’s Office. — David Cole Grey (@greycole05) March 12, 2019

Ouch.

Is this de blasio’s presidential campaign platform — C (@c_f_392) March 12, 2019

Sounds about right.

This is going to be the greatest presidential campaign of all time pic.twitter.com/nHJ75y2qOb — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) March 12, 2019

***

Related:

Meatless WHAT? Bill de Blasio’s making sure NYC students help ‘save the planet’ whether they like it or not