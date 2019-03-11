New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has found a way for everybody to take part in the effort to, as he says, “save the planet,” whether they like it or not:

We’re doing Meatless Mondays citywide for the future of our planet AND our @NYCSchools students! https://t.co/v3ZdrbcEfU — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) March 11, 2019

De Blasio Announces ‘Meatless Mondays’ To Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions https://t.co/wtPp0ZMIgG via @dailycaller — Kerry Picket (@KerryPicket) March 11, 2019

Concern about emissions doesn’t seem to keep de Blasio from traveling to Iowa or Texas whenever politics demands it.

If he wants to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, maybe he should stop making announcements. — Andy Coticchio (@AndyCoticchio) March 11, 2019

Great, more bacon for me. — Thoughtful1 (@Thoughtful113) March 11, 2019

We've literally got to a point in modern culture that looks like something you would find in MAD Magazine. — Kev (@KevJklee) March 11, 2019

But you’ve got to hand it to Twitter’s ad placement:

Ha!