As Twitchy told you earlier, a second sick migrant child recently died while in U.S. CBP custody. The details surrounding his death are still emerging, but that’s no excuse not to use his death to stake out a choice plot of moral high ground.

So today, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is doing just that:

It is unacceptable for a child to die in the custody of the U.S. government. Anyone and everyone responsible must be held accountable. Period. https://t.co/DRYcLm95W2 — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) December 26, 2018

Evidently de Blasio is unaware that he took an axe to any leg he had to stand on a long time ago. Fortunately, journalist and conservative political commentator Chadwick Moore is around to refresh de Blasio’s memory:

In just three months in 2016, 10 children died in NYC under the watch of your Dept of Child Services. https://t.co/4r540pICoQ https://t.co/g6l6aFYpva — Chadwick Moore (@Chadwick_Moore) December 26, 2018

Awful. According to the New York Post article, de Blasio’s office disputed the investigation’s findings:

“It’s no surprise that ACS’s data was cherry-picked to support a simplified and largely inaccurate conclusion,” mayoral spokesperson Aja Worthy-Davis said. “This report contains many inaccuracies — such as a base misunderstanding of child-protective review protocols and legal rules regarding risk assessment. “Our focus remains on aggressive reform meant to protect every child that we interact with.”

De Blasio expected, even demanded, the benefit of the doubt when it came to children who died under his jurisdiction. But he’s not willing to extend the same courtesy to the CBP when details are far less concrete.

And then there’s this:

Mr. Mayor, lead poisoning affects kids here. The problems at NYCHA are unacceptable. Please focus on our city. https://t.co/VNpWaFoLKC — Nick Viest (@NickViest) December 26, 2018

It is unacceptable that people in NYC live in deplorable conditions in the NYCHA housing nightmare under your failed watch…. fix the mess here before you condemn — David J Weiner (@davej08) December 26, 2018

Mayor Obvious doesn’t see the hypocrisy arising from his deliberate concealment, for political reasons, of his administration’s failure to inspect for lead in public housing units with children. Everyone involved in poisoning kids with lead should be held to the same standard. — David Toscano (@itsmedavidt) December 26, 2018

Almost seems as though he’s judging others by standards he himself can’t meet.

I’m guessing he won’t advocate responsibility for himself. Which makes him a hypocrite. But we knew that. — Whisky N Cigars (@whisky_n_cigars) December 26, 2018

Yes. Yes we did.

One other thing is for sure: Children deserve far better than to be used as political pawns.