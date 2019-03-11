As Twitchy told you earlier, Nancy Pelosi dumped a big ol’ bucket of rain on the Resistance’s parade when she said that, barring “something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan,” she won’t be pursuing impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump.

BREAKING: Pelosi comes out against impeaching Trumphttps://t.co/VJq71C7F83 — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) March 11, 2019

Which may be one of her smartest moves in a while.

I mean… You would have to be a complete idiot to impeach Trump going into an election year. Pelosi is many things… But she isn't a political idiot. Not sure about her wackadoodle Left though… — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) March 11, 2019

But while many in the Resistance are melting down, Glenn Greenwald’s taking the opportunity to smack them around a bit:

If Trump is literally controlled by Putin to the point where Trump is forced to act in the best interests of Russia *at the expense of the US* – which has been the prevailing claim not of Dem fringes but its mainstream – how can it be morally justified not to impeach him??? https://t.co/CSmR44I26S — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 11, 2019

Obama's CIA Director, @JohnBrennan, proclaimed Trump guilty not just of ordinary crimes but *treason,* the penalty for which is death. There was barely any dissent from Dems. How can anyone justify Pelosi's desire to leave a *traitor* in power for 2 years? https://t.co/DjtY0gNMiA — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 11, 2019

Is it possible that Putin has something on Pelosi? https://t.co/CSmR44I26S — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 11, 2019

He’s probably not too far off as far as that’s concerned.

Anyone who has ever believed Trump is controlled & blackmailed by Putin to the point that Putin makes Trump treasonously sacrifice America's interests for Russia's – and there are a lot of you – should be marching in fury in the streets over Pelosi's refusal to impeach Trump. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 11, 2019

Yikes. Glenn Greenwald’s nothing if not a shameless, toolish Russia apologist, but his troll game is pretty strong.

oh thats classic trolling right there — TonyClevenger (@TonyClevenger) March 11, 2019

How could Dems not impeach Trump in good conscience? Unless, of course, they don’t actually believe all the things they’ve claimed about him …