As Twitchy told you earlier, Nancy Pelosi dumped a big ol’ bucket of rain on the Resistance’s parade when she said that, barring “something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan,” she won’t be pursuing impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump.

Which may be one of her smartest moves in a while.

But while many in the Resistance are melting down, Glenn Greenwald’s taking the opportunity to smack them around a bit:

He’s probably not too far off as far as that’s concerned.

Yikes. Glenn Greenwald’s nothing if not a shameless, toolish Russia apologist, but his troll game is pretty strong.

How could Dems not impeach Trump in good conscience? Unless, of course, they don’t actually believe all the things they’ve claimed about him …

