Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has spoken out about the possibility of the Dem-controlled House impeaching President Trump, and let’s just say it’s likely not going to go over well on her side of the aisle.

Nope, the Super-Resistance wing of the Democrats won’t like seeing this:

Trending

Pelosi said impeachment proceedings against Trump would further divide an already divided country, and besides, the Republic isn’t threatened (and over-the-top Dems often say):

Is the in-fighting among House Dems is about to escalate?

Pass the popcorn!

We can’t wait.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpimpeachmentNancy PelosiResistance