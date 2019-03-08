In a recent exchange with Politico magazine chief political correspondent Tim Alberta, anti-Semitic garbage person Ilhan Omar confirmed that, despite some of her Democratic apologists’ assertion that “she’s learning,” she has no interest whatsoever in not being an anti-Semitic garbage person:

OMAR SPEAKS: “I am certainly not looking to be comfortable, and I don’t want everyone necessarily to feel comfortable around me,” she tells me. “I’m OK with taking the blows if it means it will ignite conversations that no one was willing to have before.” https://t.co/8atQduvFhF — Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) March 8, 2019

In a preview of her defiance, just hours before the videotaped [“allegiance to a foreign country”] comments thrust the congresswoman back into the national limelight, Omar told me that Washington—and especially her Democratic colleagues—should get used to her troublemaking. “As much as other people are uncomfortable, I’m excited about the change in tone that has taken place that is extremely positive. The insightful conversations that we’re having about money and its influence in Washington. And my ability, I think, to agitate our foreign policy discussions in a way that many of my colleagues who have been anti-intervention, anti-war have been unable to do in the past,” she says. “So, I’m OK with taking the blows if it means it will ignite conversations that no one was willing to have before.”

Shorter Ilhan Omar: I’m an anti-Semitic piece of sh*t, I’m damn proud of it, and I’m not going to stop.

Narrator: What she means is that she's an antisemite & she won't apologize for her antisemitic comments. — justaguy (@JMurray247) March 8, 2019

Most sane people don't feel comfortable around raging antisemites who accuse their political opponents of being bought off by 'teh Jooooos' who have 'hypnotized the world,' dear — Jacki Vinson (@jackivinson) March 8, 2019

“I am certainly not looking to be comfortable, and I don’t want everyone necessarily to feel comfortable around me…” “….Especially Jews.” https://t.co/pT18BeFMJ8 — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 8, 2019

“I’m OK with taking the blows if it means it will ignite antisemitism.” — Stosh Spamberg (@conservativo10) March 8, 2019

Now imagine if Steve King said this. — Bot #1 (@Bot163117352) March 8, 2019

The Left would be calling for his head on a platter. And they’d be right to. But they’re not. They’re excusing it — and encouraging more.

Anti-Semitic conversations aren’t new. She’s no pioneer, just another mouthpiece in a long line of bigots. — Herk Driver, Doctor of Experiential Life Arts (@G130J) March 8, 2019

The same ppl who hold these conversations as @IlhanMN – Hamas – Hezbollah – Louis Farrakhan – David Duke https://t.co/bVFUBmNNPU — Kebeh Nayyeh (@KNayyeh) March 8, 2019

So basically, she is comfortable with her anti-Semitism. And so is the Democrat Party. — Bonnie O (@bloc52) March 8, 2019

