As Twitchy told you earlier, Rep. Ilhan Omar voted yes on the House resolution condemning intolerance. You know, the resolution that was initially crafted as a rebuke of her anti-Semitic comments but wound up going the “All Lives Matter” route instead.

Well, now that she’s finished having a good laugh about it all, she can issue a joint statement with Reps. Rashida Tlaib and André Carson:

Our nation is having a difficult conversation, but we believe this is great progress. pic.twitter.com/gSua9a8mki — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) March 7, 2019

Isn’t that special?

Oddly enough, Omar and pals don’t find it worth mentioning that this “difficult conversation” is being had because of the anti-Semitic garbage they can’t seem to stop spewing.

Did Goebbels write the statement for you? https://t.co/luIOsp2r0t — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) March 7, 2019

This nutcase is taking credit for her condemnation as some sort of accomplishment. Shit’s wild. https://t.co/rR6TLDzxGP — Colin Duffy (@TheRightDuff) March 8, 2019

Also now running with it as a win https://t.co/LOvSuphPVC — Grant Addison (@jgrantaddison) March 7, 2019

Well, that’s basically what it is, isn’t it?

Congratulations on avoiding any consequences yet again. https://t.co/CXijM4lFzh — David Freddoso (@freddoso) March 7, 2019

lol Omar's statement is basically: Today we took a stand against Islamophobia. Congratulations, Nancy Pelosi pic.twitter.com/ccWTKTcRRe — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) March 8, 2019