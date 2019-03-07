As Twitchy told you earlier, Rep. Ilhan Omar voted yes on the House resolution condemning intolerance. You know, the resolution that was initially crafted as a rebuke of her anti-Semitic comments but wound up going the “All Lives Matter” route instead.
Well, now that she’s finished having a good laugh about it all, she can issue a joint statement with Reps. Rashida Tlaib and André Carson:
Our nation is having a difficult conversation, but we believe this is great progress. pic.twitter.com/gSua9a8mki
— Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) March 7, 2019
Isn’t that special?
This is….something. https://t.co/JYsqLtr3pg
— Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) March 7, 2019
Oddly enough, Omar and pals don’t find it worth mentioning that this “difficult conversation” is being had because of the anti-Semitic garbage they can’t seem to stop spewing.
Did Goebbels write the statement for you? https://t.co/luIOsp2r0t
— The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) March 7, 2019
This nutcase is taking credit for her condemnation as some sort of accomplishment. Shit’s wild. https://t.co/rR6TLDzxGP
— Colin Duffy (@TheRightDuff) March 8, 2019
Also now running with it as a win https://t.co/LOvSuphPVC
— Grant Addison (@jgrantaddison) March 7, 2019
Well, that’s basically what it is, isn’t it?
Congratulations on avoiding any consequences yet again. https://t.co/CXijM4lFzh
— David Freddoso (@freddoso) March 7, 2019
lol Omar's statement is basically: Today we took a stand against Islamophobia. Congratulations, Nancy Pelosi pic.twitter.com/ccWTKTcRRe
— Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) March 8, 2019
Good job Democrats.
She makes antisemitic comments, for the third time this year, and she claims victory.
Not to mention gets her facts wrong (we have passed anti-Muslim resolutions many times).
If you are a supporter of the Jewish community… You should feel very sad today. https://t.co/I75NrhPect
— Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) March 8, 2019