As Twitchy told you earlier, Rep. Ilhan Omar voted yes on the House resolution condemning intolerance. You know, the resolution that was initially crafted as a rebuke of her anti-Semitic comments but wound up going the “All Lives Matter” route instead.

Well, now that she’s finished having a good laugh about it all, she can issue a joint statement with Reps. Rashida Tlaib and André Carson:

Isn’t that special?

Oddly enough, Omar and pals don’t find it worth mentioning that this “difficult conversation” is being had because of the anti-Semitic garbage they can’t seem to stop spewing.

Well, that’s basically what it is, isn’t it?

