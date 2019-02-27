As Twitchy told you, Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib used Michael Cohen’s congressional hearing to absolutely lose it at GOP Rep. Mark Meadows for daring to welcome black Republican and Trump administration official Lynne Patton to today’s proceedings. According to Tlaib, Meadows inviting Patton was “in itself a racist act.”

Naturally, media firefighters are practically peeing themselves with excitement over Tlaib’s unhinged performance. But there’s something extra-gross about an entire network of alleged journalists swooning for Tlaib.

This … is CNN:

WATCH: This exchange at the Cohen hearing says so much about America right now https://t.co/uXNCHP1POx pic.twitter.com/hFO2TKe2El — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) February 27, 2019

And what does it say, exactly?

That we are extremely stupid? https://t.co/tyobCtiNo1 — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) February 27, 2019

No. it doesn't. It says so much about Activist, Left wing media tho 🙄 — RocKitC0n 🤘🏻💀 🇺🇸 (@KMoll13) February 27, 2019

That Dems play identity politics? We knew that already. They stay in power off the fear mongering they accuse conservatives of. They stoke fear in every minority that the evil conservatives led by Orange Man are out to get every minority. It’s a sham. — The Politi-gamer (@ALboardgamer) February 27, 2019

It doesn't say anything about America. It does say a lot about the people involved. It shows how Cummings and Meadows can treat each other like human beings, despite their differences. It also shows how Tlaib smears and dehumanizes people she disagrees with. https://t.co/Shs2Tv3iyB — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) February 27, 2019

Yes. It says we shouldn't let ignorant, know nothing morons become Congresswomen?https://t.co/2MtYLgy6fm — BonkPolitics (@BonkPolitics) February 27, 2019

Pathetic.

It’s working. The audience loves it as much as CNN does:

We do know Meadows’ record…and he is a racist. His stunt today backfired on him…bigly. — Nancy Kokesh 💙 (@nkokesh) February 27, 2019

mark emadows – im not racist, but my voting record is — 🇺🇸guillotine wood lumberjack🇺🇸 (@alikelybot) February 27, 2019

He was being racist. And she called him out on it. Good girl — crystal (@crystal36890541) February 27, 2019

It was a racist act. And he knows it. — Real HNIC (@RealHNIC1) February 27, 2019

Loved it — Melanie Watkins (@SoulfulStitcher) February 27, 2019

this brought me to my feet .. clapping and woohooing ….. gotta love the newbies… they got some balls …….. — Lady D …. (@sicilliandi) February 27, 2019

A BLACK WOMAN WAS INDEED USED AS A PROP!!!!! — Dolores caudillo (@lolarick) February 27, 2019

Great work, CNN! As usual. Your tweet says so much about you.

What child wrote this? — 🏴Boko Harambe🏴 (@BokoHarambe) February 27, 2019