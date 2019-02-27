We’ve seen our fair share of terrible “Republicans/conservatives pounce” stories, but this one from the Washington Post may very well take the cake.

As Twitchy told you last week, a tolerant leftist thug punched a TPUSA activist in the face for committing the heinous crime of recruiting new members. The Washington Post finally got around to covering it today, and here’s the angle they went with:

Tuesday night, a week after the incident, UC Berkeley officials announced that police were preparing to apprehend a suspect, who has not been publicly named, on a felony charge once they were issued an arrest warrant.

The news comes after a seven-day campaign by conservative activists both at Berkeley and nationally, who have argued, on social media, right-leaning political websites and Fox News, that because of liberal bias, the attack garnered what they perceive as a delayed response from the police and university and a muted response from the public.

And a muted response from the Washington Post. They didn’t seem to take notice of the incident until conservatives pounced:

“Wonder if it would be the same if a conservative beat up a leftist on the Berkeley Campus?” President Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., tweeted Tuesday afternoon before news of the pending arrest. He shared the headline of a Fox News story: “Conservatives call out Berkeley police for lack of arrest one week after campus assault on activist.”

Based on the speed at which this ratio is heating up, WaPo clearly made the right call:

Those conservative pouncers aren’t gonna pounce on themselves!

This isn’t just beyond parody; this is over the cliffs of parody and across the ocean of parody.

True story.

