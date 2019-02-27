We’ve seen our fair share of terrible “Republicans/conservatives pounce” stories, but this one from the Washington Post may very well take the cake.

As Twitchy told you last week, a tolerant leftist thug punched a TPUSA activist in the face for committing the heinous crime of recruiting new members. The Washington Post finally got around to covering it today, and here’s the angle they went with:

A conservative activist was punched in the face at UC Berkeley. The response enraged the right. https://t.co/1jZGO1HPMj — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 27, 2019

More:

Tuesday night, a week after the incident, UC Berkeley officials announced that police were preparing to apprehend a suspect, who has not been publicly named, on a felony charge once they were issued an arrest warrant. The news comes after a seven-day campaign by conservative activists both at Berkeley and nationally, who have argued, on social media, right-leaning political websites and Fox News, that because of liberal bias, the attack garnered what they perceive as a delayed response from the police and university and a muted response from the public.

And a muted response from the Washington Post. They didn’t seem to take notice of the incident until conservatives pounced:

“Wonder if it would be the same if a conservative beat up a leftist on the Berkeley Campus?” President Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., tweeted Tuesday afternoon before news of the pending arrest. He shared the headline of a Fox News story: “Conservatives call out Berkeley police for lack of arrest one week after campus assault on activist.”

Based on the speed at which this ratio is heating up, WaPo clearly made the right call:

Nice ratio. — Brian Knotts (@brianknotts) February 27, 2019

Those conservative pouncers aren’t gonna pounce on themselves!

Really? You turned this into conservatives pounce? Impressive — Mike K (@MJKrause) February 27, 2019

Republicans pounce for being pounced in the face. https://t.co/WuXQIwpaF2 — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) February 27, 2019

*Kid gets punched in the face*

WaPo: CONSERVATIVES POUNCE https://t.co/WDlGzMGpNY — Grant Addison (@jgrantaddison) February 27, 2019

Conservatives pounce on left for *checks notes* PUNCHING A CONSERVATIVE IN THE FACE! https://t.co/JN73sFrzgD — Inez Stepman (@InezFeltscher) February 27, 2019

Put this in the "Republicans pounce!" hall of fame — Angela Morabito (@AngelaLMorabito) February 27, 2019

This isn’t just beyond parody; this is over the cliffs of parody and across the ocean of parody.

Thank heavens no-one smirked, or you'd have been all over it. — Carl McClean (@carlmcclean) February 27, 2019

True story.

Why does this headline reads like the Washington Post condones violence? — Wasting Sanity (@WastingSanity) February 27, 2019

It should enrage everyone — Blake Morris (@BlakeaMorris) February 27, 2019

Why didn't it enrage the left? I thought violence was wrong. — Free Jussie Smollett (@jtLOL) February 27, 2019

It "enraged the right? And you're not enraged by it? — William R. Bowen (@Bibowen) February 27, 2019

I guess bigoted attacks and bullying dont enrage the left Funny, that https://t.co/Rb32Q7cs2r — Kebeh Nayyeh (@KNayyeh) February 27, 2019

@washingtonpost Do all you liberal outlets default to " Conservatives Pounce" line of thinking no matter what? I mean I think any decent individual would think violence is not the right course of action. — Danfromumbrella (@DanJosephsG) February 27, 2019

The headline is so accurate and so damning at the same time. It suggests that someone being assaulted for political views is acceptable to the left. Which is true as long as it’s a conservative being assaulted. — A-deezy 🗯 (@Aevans5858) February 27, 2019