An activist for Turning Point USA was punched in the face while recruiting for new members at the University of California at Berkeley, the birthplace of the free-speech movement:

LEFTIST VIOLENCE ON CAMPUS While recruiting for our @TPUSA group at UC Berkeley a leftist thug comes & assaults our activists punching him in the face & hitting him repeatedly Imagine if the attacker was wearing MAGA hat, would be national news! This is the violent left! RT! pic.twitter.com/7RjbCPUcDf — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 21, 2019

Congratulations, buddy, because you’re going to jail for that one. From the Daily Cal:

UCPD responded to a report Tuesday afternoon that a male tabling for a conservative organization on Upper Sproul Plaza had allegedly been assaulted, according to a Nixle alert released by UCPD on Wednesday afternoon. The victim alleged that he had been tabling for the conservative group Turning Point USA on Tuesday afternoon about 3:29 p.m. when two males approached the table. The victim alleged that a verbal altercation ensued, and he began filming the interaction with his phone, according to the alert.

Now imagine the outrage if the one throwing the punch had a red hat on?

Horrible! If roles were reversed and the leftist was being punched by a conservative, this clip would get 24/7 media coverage. You'd see it more than the Indian drummer hoax clip. https://t.co/myRRaIxRs3 — Renna (@RennaW) February 21, 2019

