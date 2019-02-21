An activist for Turning Point USA was punched in the face while recruiting for new members at the University of California at Berkeley, the birthplace of the free-speech movement:

Trending

Congratulations, buddy, because you’re going to jail for that one. From the Daily Cal:

UCPD responded to a report Tuesday afternoon that a male tabling for a conservative organization on Upper Sproul Plaza had allegedly been assaulted, according to a Nixle alert released by UCPD on Wednesday afternoon.

The victim alleged that he had been tabling for the conservative group Turning Point USA on Tuesday afternoon about 3:29 p.m. when two males approached the table. The victim alleged that a verbal altercation ensued, and he began filming the interaction with his phone, according to the alert.

Now imagine the outrage if the one throwing the punch had a red hat on?

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: charlie kirktpusaUC Berkeley