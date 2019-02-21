And here we thought Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar didn’t do herself any favors in that angry, unhinged, and cringeworthy rant at Elliott Abrams. Turns out, she’s managed to find a silver lining in her insanity: money!

Email: @IlhanMN raising money off her badgering of Elliot Abrams, including an apparent attempt to create her own "still she persisted" moment: pic.twitter.com/thlvj61YrW — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) February 20, 2019

It’s all about the Benjamins. Right, Ilhan?