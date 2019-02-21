And here we thought Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar didn’t do herself any favors in that angry, unhinged, and cringeworthy rant at Elliott Abrams. Turns out, she’s managed to find a silver lining in her insanity: money!

It’s all about the Benjamins. Right, Ilhan?

