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FAFO: Judge Hannah Dugan’s Felony Conviction for Shielding Illegal Immigrant from ICE Officially Upheld

justmindy
justmindy | 2:01 PM on June 17, 2026
AP Photo/Andy Manis

Hannah Dugan, the judge who tried to help an illegal get away from ICE got some bad news today.

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Hopefully, she will now get some actual punishment for trying to help people evade the law.

There needs to be much more accountability. 

That's an understatement. 

Occasionally, a Leftist actually has to face justice.

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Like most Leftists, she believes she is above the law and better than working Americans.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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CRIME ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION JUDGES LAW AND ORDER

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