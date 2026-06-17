FAFO: Judge Hannah Dugan’s Felony Conviction for Shielding Illegal Immigrant from ICE Officially Upheld

Hannah Dugan, the judge who tried to help an illegal get away from ICE got some bad news today.

🚨 JUST IN: A federal judge has UPHELD the felony conviction against former Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan, who was found GUILTY of helping an illegal evade ICE agents at the courthouse



Dugan now faces up to FIVE YEARS in prison, disbarment, and steep fines.



FAFO! 🔥



h/t… pic.twitter.com/7xCdBepW98 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 16, 2026

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Hopefully, she will now get some actual punishment for trying to help people evade the law.

Judges who enable criminals must be held accountable https://t.co/5xSTjsWq0Z — America (@america) June 16, 2026

It’s happening….Accountability. No one is above the law. More to come. ⚖️🚨⚖️🚨⚖️ https://t.co/J0zbKvMB2J — Martha Byrne (@MarthaByrne10) June 16, 2026

There needs to be much more accountability.

We have some problems with Judges in blue cities. https://t.co/ZZeEm2jBsF — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) June 16, 2026

That's an understatement.

Good, but she deserves more than five years. https://t.co/pi3VkGZqmY — Patriot Lady2026 (@jean_kime) June 17, 2026

I thought she would wiggle out of it somehow! A good day for justice! 👇👇👇 https://t.co/1iAifrI6QC — Eileen (@LakesEileen) June 16, 2026

Occasionally, a Leftist actually has to face justice.

So tired of these activist judges who make up their own rules.



She deserves what she gets.



Just follow and enforce the law like judges are supposed to do. https://t.co/Oxx9ixhDgv — Roy Smith (@roy_smith29022) June 16, 2026

Like most Leftists, she believes she is above the law and better than working Americans.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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