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Algerian Fans Declare War on Messi in Allah’s Name — He Answers with Three Goals

justmindy
justmindy | 2:40 PM on June 17, 2026
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Argentina played Algeria in the World Cup. Before the game, Algeria's fans chanted Messi (a very famous Soccer player) is the enemy of Allah. 

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That's not very nice of those fans. Good for Messi for winning in spite of them. 

Oh, no. You misunderstand. Christians aren't allowed to bring their religion into sports. They will be fined. Muslims can do whatever they want and everyone better suck it up.

Like, what did Messi do?

Welp, he was too late to help in this game.

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Sure seems that way. What a pity.

Allah isn't real so ...

The real God made it clear Messi is just fine.

Protect Messi at all costs. 

Isn't it glorious?

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Their god will never be superior to the one real God. Period.

Sweet victory. 

Today, they also have a losing Soccer team. 

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ARGENTINA ISLAM SPORTS WORLD CUP

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