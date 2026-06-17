Algerian Fans Declare War on Messi in Allah’s Name — He Answers with Three Goals

Argentina played Algeria in the World Cup. Before the game, Algeria's fans chanted Messi (a very famous Soccer player) is the enemy of Allah.

Before the Algeria — Argentina match at the World Cup, Algerian fans chanted:



“Messi is the enemy of Allah. Allah is on our side. Algeria will destroy the infidel nation of Argentina.”



Messi scored 3 goals, which brought victory over the Algerian team with a score of 3:0. pic.twitter.com/5begpyEl4P — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) June 17, 2026

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That's not very nice of those fans. Good for Messi for winning in spite of them.

This is literally exactly what the Nazis did.



And just like the Nazis, the Islamists will meet the same fate. https://t.co/yvvMbfXxO1 — Henshi (@HenshiG) June 17, 2026

I was assured just today that it is wrong and painful to bring religion into sports. Major fines must be coming their way. https://t.co/bs06ltBiBI — Renna (@RennaW) June 17, 2026

Oh, no. You misunderstand. Christians aren't allowed to bring their religion into sports. They will be fined. Muslims can do whatever they want and everyone better suck it up.

Allah picks the most random people to have grudges with wtf https://t.co/1KXl7hWWdd — Poihpio🇮🇱🌵 (@Poihpio) June 17, 2026

Like, what did Messi do?

What a freak show https://t.co/9IPbtXBOHr — Go Dawgs Go Dogs Go Dawgs (@Rutxting) June 17, 2026

Shout louder! Surely he is a god! Perhaps he is deep in thought, or busy, or traveling. Maybe he is sleeping and must be awakened.

IYKYK https://t.co/H3ZEg3vSBX — Kevin Creighton (@ExurbanKevin) June 17, 2026

Welp, he was too late to help in this game.

Pretty much par for the muslim course https://t.co/YmCggfFzzT — disobey and live 🇺🇲 (@pigliondog) June 17, 2026

Seems like Allah lost to Messi. https://t.co/Wtq3ydpkt0 — Hlithskjalv (@hlithskjalv) June 17, 2026

Sure seems that way. What a pity.

I hope they don’t overstay their visas. — Katya Sedgwick (@KatyaSedgwick) June 17, 2026

Sometimes I wonder if Allah even likes the muslims. — M.P Kratz 🇨🇦 (@mykratz) June 17, 2026

Allah isn't real so ...

and God set the record straight 🙏 pic.twitter.com/aMcNeAgbxu — is it woke? (@isitwokeornot) June 17, 2026

The real God made it clear Messi is just fine.

There is no assimilation with this group of people, violence follows wherever they go. pic.twitter.com/QZBG99bOSH — Right Side And Free (@rightsidefreee) June 17, 2026

Protect Messi at all costs.

Imagine spending the whole pre-game calling Messi the "enemy of Allah," just to watch him calmly walk out and drop a hat-trick on your head 😂 — DiploAct (@diploact) June 17, 2026

Isn't it glorious?

Now I love and support Messi !!! allah was a pedophile — Jason Bartlett (@Jason2bartlett) June 17, 2026

Lol..this is funny. This is why you don't bring religion into football, it's a sport, not where you can prove your god is superior to other people's God. — VENOM (@Emma_UD_Adams) June 17, 2026

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Their god will never be superior to the one real God. Period.

It doesn't matter, messi, sissi, whatever, they can't just have fun without causing trouble

Leave! Go Home!! — PYVella (@pvellaseven) June 17, 2026

Sweet victory.

Algeria has some of the most extreme Muslims in the world. — Truth Course (@TruthCourse) June 17, 2026

Today, they also have a losing Soccer team.

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