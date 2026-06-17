These Optics While Joe Biden Brags About Efforts to Kill the Oil Industry Are 'the Ultimate Elitist Flex'

Joe Biden is out of the White House and has been since January 20 of last year, but he still makes some occasional appearances. At this point we can't help but wonder if he (with Dr. Jill's help) plans to try and make life miserable this midterm election year for the Democrats who shoved him out the door.

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The latest from Biden happened while he was driving around with Jay Leno and bragging about how the autopen administration went out of its way to make energy more expensive while whining about Trump ditching his "green" shams. Watch:

Sleepy Joe brags about killing the oil industry: “The other thing I was able to do, I made sure there could be no oil drilling off the East Coast, the West Coast and 150 miles off the Gulf of Mexico hescodoinalotprotection too.” pic.twitter.com/epOyKH9Whf — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 17, 2026

Being driven in a classic car and followed by Secret Service agents in several gas guzzling SUVs while bragging about throttling oil production for the rest of us is peak Democrat hypocrisy.

The ultimate elitist flex: driving around with a multimillionaire auto collector in a classic Corvette, valued at hundreds of thousands of dollars, that gets 9 miles per gallon and emits more emissions than about two dozen modern cars ... bragging how he tried to kill the energy… https://t.co/08kQYl4NT4 — Bernie Moreno (@berniemoreno) June 17, 2026

Remember when the Biden White House kept trying to blame rising energy prices on "Putin's price hike"? Yeah, that was yet another lie.

I guess the car he's sharing with Jay Leno operates on a tank of goose feathers and Mrs. Dash — The Judgmental Dog (@the_addressor) June 17, 2026

Ditto for those SUVs following behind too! Oh, and somebody remind Joe that it's called the "Gulf of America" now.

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Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track and freed from the insane energy policies of the previous administration.

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