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These Optics While Joe Biden Brags About Efforts to Kill the Oil Industry Are 'the Ultimate Elitist Flex'

Doug P. | 2:50 PM on June 17, 2026
Twitter

Joe Biden is out of the White House and has been since January 20 of last year, but he still makes some occasional appearances. At this point we can't help but wonder if he (with Dr. Jill's help) plans to try and make life miserable this midterm election year for the Democrats who shoved him out the door. 

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The latest from Biden happened while he was driving around with Jay Leno and bragging about how the autopen administration went out of its way to make energy more expensive while whining about Trump ditching his "green" shams. Watch: 

Being driven in a classic car and followed by Secret Service agents in several gas guzzling SUVs while bragging about throttling oil production for the rest of us is peak Democrat hypocrisy. 

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Remember when the Biden White House kept trying to blame rising energy prices on "Putin's price hike"? Yeah, that was yet another lie. 

Ditto for those SUVs following behind too! Oh, and somebody remind Joe that it's called the "Gulf of America" now. 

*****

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track and freed from the insane energy policies of the previous administration.

Help us continue to report on the president’s economic successes and combat the lies of the Democrats. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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Trump WH Statement Puts the Left's Domestic Terrorist Goon Squads on Notice While Dems Fume (of Course) Doug P.
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