Are Jussie Smollett’s chickens finally coming home to roost? Anthony Guglielmi, chief communications officer for the Chicago Police, has just confirmed that Smollett is now officially a suspect in a criminal investigation:
Case Update: Jussie Smollett is now officially classified as a suspect in a criminal investigation by #ChicagoPolice for filing a false police report (Class 4 felony). Detectives are currently presenting evidence before a Cook County Grand Jury. pic.twitter.com/FhDcbBKsuU
— Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 20, 2019
It’s about damn time!
Chicago PD now says @JussieSmollett is a suspect for filing a false police report.
In Illinois a Class 4 felony carries a 1-3 year prison sentence https://t.co/RorkUnLIKR
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 20, 2019
Buckle up, folks.
Wow, this is moving FAST! https://t.co/mm2Ov5Xzal
— Kimberly Haney (@kimberlyhaney) February 20, 2019
If true, and he lied, I hope he gets the punishment he deserves.
— NoelDuram (@CutRealty) February 20, 2019
Amen to that.
Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.
***
