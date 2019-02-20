Are Jussie Smollett’s chickens finally coming home to roost? Anthony Guglielmi, chief communications officer for the Chicago Police, has just confirmed that Smollett is now officially a suspect in a criminal investigation:

Case Update: Jussie Smollett is now officially classified as a suspect in a criminal investigation by #ChicagoPolice for filing a false police report (Class 4 felony). Detectives are currently presenting evidence before a Cook County Grand Jury. pic.twitter.com/FhDcbBKsuU — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 20, 2019

It’s about damn time!

Chicago PD now says @JussieSmollett is a suspect for filing a false police report. In Illinois a Class 4 felony carries a 1-3 year prison sentence https://t.co/RorkUnLIKR — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 20, 2019

Buckle up, folks.

Wow, this is moving FAST! https://t.co/mm2Ov5Xzal — Kimberly Haney (@kimberlyhaney) February 20, 2019

If true, and he lied, I hope he gets the punishment he deserves. — NoelDuram (@CutRealty) February 20, 2019

Amen to that.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.

***

