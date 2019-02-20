Are Jussie Smollett’s chickens finally coming home to roost? Anthony Guglielmi, chief communications officer for the Chicago Police, has just confirmed that Smollett is now officially a suspect in a criminal investigation:

It’s about damn time!

Trending

Buckle up, folks.

Amen to that.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.

